Andrew Miller, Cardinals Reportedly Closing in on Multiyear Contract

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

It appears as if veteran relief pitcher Andrew Miller will look to bounce back from a disappointing 2018 season as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the Cardinals are "closing in on" signing Miller. Yahoo's Jeff Passan reported the deal will be for multiple years.

Miller spent most of the past three seasons with the Cleveland Indians and was at times a lights-out pitcher, but free agency unfortunately came at a bad time for him. He dealt with injuries all last season before finishing with a 4.24 ERA and 1.38 WHIP, both his worst marks since moving to the bullpen full-time in 2012.

The left-hander was limited to 34 innings in 2018 while spending three different stints on the disabled list, missing time due to issues with his hamstring, knee and shoulder.

Miller was finally somewhat healthy in the playoffs, making two scoreless appearances, though the Indians were swept by the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.



Despite his struggles from the past year, the Cardinals are banking on the 33-year-old to return to the dominant form he showed over the previous few seasons with the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Indians.

The reliever was especially impressive in 2016-17, posting a 1.45 ERA, 14-4 record and 14.3 strikeouts per nine innings. He earned two All-Star selections in this stretch while being named American League Championship Series MVP in Cleveland's 2016 run to the World Series when he pitched 7.2 scoreless innings in relief during the ALCS.

Even if Miller doesn't bounce back with these types of eye-popping numbers in 2019, he could still be a difference-maker as the Cardinals try to work their way back to the playoffs.

The talented roster helped St. Louis post an 88-74 record last season, but the bullpen was a weak link and it kept the team from reaching the postseason.

Although Bud Norris saved 28 games last season, the team lacked a dominant presence in the back of the bullpen. Miller could be that player as the organization tries to end its three-year postseason drought.