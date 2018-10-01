Video: LaMelo Ball Ejected for Slapping Opponent in Face During JBA Fight

PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball was ejected from a JBA international game Monday against Lithuanian side Alytaus Dzukija.

In the third quarter, Ball appeared to take exception of a shot contest by Dzukija forward Mindaugas Susinskas. Susinskas tapped Ball on the back of the head, and Ball responded by slapping Susinskas. Players from both teams intervened to separate the two.

