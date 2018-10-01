Video: LaMelo Ball Ejected for Slapping Opponent in Face During JBA Fight

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

US basketball player Lamelo Ball takes part in his first training session in Prienai, Lithuania, where he will play for the Vytautas club on January 5, 2018. Basketball-crazed Lithuania welcomed LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball, the two youngest sons of flamboyant Los Angeles entrepreneur LaVar Ball who recently made headlines due to a feud with US President Donald Trump. / AFP PHOTO / Petras Malukas (Photo credit should read PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images)
PETRAS MALUKAS/Getty Images

LaMelo Ball was ejected from a JBA international game Monday against Lithuanian side Alytaus Dzukija.

In the third quarter, Ball appeared to take exception of a shot contest by Dzukija forward Mindaugas Susinskas. Susinskas tapped Ball on the back of the head, and Ball responded by slapping Susinskas. Players from both teams intervened to separate the two.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

