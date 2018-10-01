Kylian Mbappe Manchester City Transfer Rumours Denied by Pep Guardiola

YANN COATSALIOU/Getty Images

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said he has no intention of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

The Spanish boss explained on Monday he has no idea why recent reports have linked the Premier League champions with a move for the France World Cup winner.

Per Manchester City's official Twitter account, Guardiola said he has no need for the attacker, and has no intention of swapping Raheem Sterling to secure a deal:

Alan Nixon of The Sun reported on Sunday that City are prepared to bid £200 million for the prodigy in January, with Sterling the "favourite" to depart the club to make way for Mbappe.

Nixon wrote City were ready to offer the PSG star £20 million a year in wages, tempting him to find a new home in English football. City are yet to agree a new deal with Sterling, as his contact expires in 2020.

However, Guardiola has moved fast to quash any thoughts of one of his star attackers leaving to allow a bold move for Mbappe's signature.

The French attacker is the prime candidate to win this season's prestigious Golden Boy award, presented to best player under the age of 21 in Europe's top leagues.

Former winners include Sterling, Paul Pogba, Lionel Messi and Wayne Rooney, with Mbappe the current holder of the title.

City are awash with world-class attackers, and the one position they do not need to strengthen is their forward line.

Kevin De Bruyne is set to return to the first-team fold after recovering from injury, ensuring the champions will have more than enough firepower over the course of the season.