Eric Reid Wears Colin Kaepernick Shirt to Presser, Talks Collusion Case vs. NFL

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

After signing with the Carolina Panthers last week, safety Eric Reid hasn't changed his off-field message.

The former San Francisco 49ers player wore a shirt in support of former teammate Colin Kaepernick during Monday's press conference:

Reid also explained why he wants to keep the protests at the front of the conversation:

The 26-year-old was the first to kneel alongside Kaepernick during the national anthem in protest against racial inequality, and he continued into 2017 after the quarterback went unsigned.

After going unsigned in the early part of free agency, Reid filed a collusion grievanceagainst the owners, following in the path of Kaepernick.

Four weeks into the year, he finally found a job, although the Panthers maintain they only cared about what he can produce on the field.

"This was purely a football decision," general manager Marty Hurney said, per Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports. "There were no conversations about anything other than football. Eric is a good football player who can help our team at safety."

Even after being signed, it seems Reid will continue to fight his collusion case against the league while also continuing his fight against injustice.

"I'll keep speaking for my people," he said Monday, per Max Henson of the team's official site.

Reid also won't forget those who supported him while he remained unsigned over the past seven months.

"I know the people I have in my corner," he added, per Henson.