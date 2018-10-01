Report: O.J. Howard's Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL, Out 2-4 Weeks

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end O.J. Howard has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and will miss at least the next two weeks.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Howard has a two- to four-week expected recovery time.

Howard, 23, was injured in Sunday's blowout loss to the Chicago Bears. He did not record a reception before exiting in the first half.

The Bucs have a Week 5 bye, so it's possible that Howard misses only one game. Even if he's out multiple weeks, Cameron Brate should be able to slide in and immediately pick up the slack. Brate has recorded a touchdown reception each of the last two weeks.

Antony Auclair might see the biggest bump in playing time if the Bucs continue using two tight end sets they've deployed with Brate and Howard.

In his second NFL season, Howard had emerged as an explosive playmaker from the tight end spot the first three weeks. He had 11 receptions for 222 yards and a touchdown in the first three weeks.