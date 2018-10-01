Richard Sherman Criticizes NFL Rules Protecting QBs: 'Something Has to Change'October 1, 2018
San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is the latest player to criticize the NFL's roughing-the-passer rules emphasized this season.
The veteran provided an alternate solution in a tweet Monday:
Richard Sherman @RSherman_25
My question is why won’t they just put flags on the QBs? They would rarely hit the ground then. Guys would be able to grab the flags and that would be a sack. Guys are losing thousands of dollars just doing their job. Something has to change.
The 49ers are coming off a 29-27 loss to Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, although they were the beneficiaries of three roughing-the-passer calls against Chargers defenders.
Still, it's clear Sherman doesn't appreciate the changes to the league and the fines handed out to defenders.
There have been 38 roughing-the-passer calls in 2018 through four weeks, according to NFLPenalties.com, with one game still to be played Monday.
The league has also dished out quite a bit in fines for these calls.
Players were fined more than $270,000 for roughing the passer during the preseason and first two weeks of the season, per Spotrac. Hits on defenseless players were the next-highest-fined penalty at around $80,000.
Despite numerous complaints, the league said last week there would be no changes to the rules or the points of emphasis.
There were fewer roughing-the-passer calls in Week 4—11 of 14 games didn't have a single one, per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic—but Sherman and others still have a problem with the excessive number of flags they have seen so far in 2018.
Carroll on Thomas Flip-Off: 'Give Him a Little Slack'