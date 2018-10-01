Richard Sherman Criticizes NFL Rules Protecting QBs: 'Something Has to Change'

Ben Margot/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is the latest player to criticize the NFL's roughing-the-passer rules emphasized this season.

The veteran provided an alternate solution in a tweet Monday:

The 49ers are coming off a 29-27 loss to Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, although they were the beneficiaries of three roughing-the-passer calls against Chargers defenders.

Still, it's clear Sherman doesn't appreciate the changes to the league and the fines handed out to defenders.

There have been 38 roughing-the-passer calls in 2018 through four weeks, according to NFLPenalties.com, with one game still to be played Monday.

The league has also dished out quite a bit in fines for these calls.

Players were fined more than $270,000 for roughing the passer during the preseason and first two weeks of the season, per Spotrac. Hits on defenseless players were the next-highest-fined penalty at around $80,000.

Despite numerous complaints, the league said last week there would be no changes to the rules or the points of emphasis.

There were fewer roughing-the-passer calls in Week 4—11 of 14 games didn't have a single one, per Lindsay Jones of The Athletic—but Sherman and others still have a problem with the excessive number of flags they have seen so far in 2018.