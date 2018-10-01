Dalvin Cook Says Hamstring Injury Isn't 100 Percent: 'I'm Just Not There Yet'

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Monday he's still recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 3 and limited him to just 10 carries against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

"This thing is still healing up. I want to be 100 percent as bad as everybody else wants me to 100 percent. But I'm just not there yet," he said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I just got to keep chipping away. But I'm going to be ready when the time comes, though."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.