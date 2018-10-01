Dalvin Cook Says Hamstring Injury Isn't 100 Percent: 'I'm Just Not There Yet'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings and the Packers tied 29-29 after overtime. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook said Monday he's still recovering from a hamstring injury that kept him out of action in Week 3 and limited him to just 10 carries against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4. 

"This thing is still healing up. I want to be 100 percent as bad as everybody else wants me to 100 percent. But I'm just not there yet," he said, per Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I just got to keep chipping away. But I'm going to be ready when the time comes, though."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

