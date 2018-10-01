Gareth Bale Will Reportedly Return to Training on Thursday After Adductor Injury

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid have reportedly been handed a boost with forward Gareth Bale said to have not suffered a serious injury to his adductor.

The Welshman was withdrawn from the clash with Atletico Madrid at half-time Saturday after appearing to be in some discomfort before the interval. According to Marca, the decision was a precautionary one.

"On Monday at Valdebebas, Bale was examined again, and though the results were inconclusive, the player's feelings were positive," it's noted. "Now, the plan is for the Welshman to rejoin the group as soon as possible, and it is expected that he could return to training with the rest of the squad on Thursday."

While the news is positive for Bale, the problem is set to be enough to keep him out of the squad for Madrid's UEFA Champions League trip to CSKA Moscow.

Real missed the presence of Bale in the clash with their local rivals Saturday in the second period as the teams eventually played out a 0-0 draw. It was the second time in two top-flight matches that Madrid have failed to find the net, having lost to Sevilla 3-0 on Wednesday.

The withdrawal at the break continued Bale's frustrating run of games against Diego Simeone's team:

Following the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, Bale has been handed more responsibility in the Madrid attack, and in the main, he's embraced it.

The 29-year-old has scored four times in seven appearances in all competitions in 2018-19, providing a thrust and dynamism to the attacking third. The run of good form is a continuation of Bale's strong end to last season when he scored two goals in the UEFA Champions League final triumph over Liverpool.

The former Tottenham Hotspur man's Real Madrid career has been punctured by a number of injury issues, though, and there would've been concern when he didn't emerge for the second half at the Santiago Bernabeu. Madridistas will be relieved if the problem isn't as bad as first feared.