Jurgen Klopp Not Concerned by Mohamed Salah's Recent Liverpool Form

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistOctober 1, 2018

Liverpool's Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri (L) substitutes Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah (2L) as Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp (R) looks on during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge in London on September 29, 2018. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read GLYN KIRK/AFP/Getty Images)
GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has no concerns about the recent form of forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been on the scoresheet three times in seven games this season in the Premier League, but he was withdrawn from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday in the 66th minute after struggling to make a major impression on the game.

Per Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail, Klopp was asked after the game if Salah was happy at being brought off.

"Of course not," said the Reds boss. "How could he? Of course not. But that is a normal situation. Now, that is what you have a manager for. We will have a talk about it. As long as he works like he works, I am completely fine."

Team-mate Virgil van Dijk also doesn't think there's anything to worry about, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal.

"We are seven games in and Mo's working hard," he said. "He's still the same Mo, and he needs a bit of luck as well."

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 20: Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool warm up during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park on August 20, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Imag
Julian Finney/Getty Images

On Saturday, Xherdan Shaqiri was introduced into the game in place of the Liverpool No. 11, but it was another substitute who made the big difference in the match, as Daniel Sturridge scored a dramatic late equaliser for the Reds.

Salah was busy and posed a few issues for Marcos Alonso in the first period, and he also had a shot cleared off the line by Antonio Rudiger. However, his choices in the final third were poor and he failed to make a dent in the Chelsea defence in the second half.

Former Egypt striker Mido said he thinks Salah will find his devastating best again soon for the Reds:

Simon Hughes of The Independent praised the Liverpool star for continually getting in the positions to score:

Three goals in seven games doesn't necessarily represent a bad return for a forward, although Salah is being held to the extraordinary standards he set last year, as he netted a record 32 times in the Premier League in his debut term for the Reds.

However, as these figures illustrate, last term the Liverpool man didn't storm out of the blocks in terms of goalscoring, either:

Replicating a campaign like that was always going to be difficult for the former Roma man, and this season teams do appear to be more wary about what he can do, with numerous defensive players assigned to stopping Salah early in the campaign.

It'll be intriguing to see whether Salah is involved on Wednesday when Liverpool face Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League. They then welcome Manchester City to Anfield in a massive match in the race for the Premier League title.

Related

    Champions League Matchday 2: TV Info and Predictions

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Champions League Matchday 2: TV Info and Predictions

    James Dudko
    via Bleacher Report

    Maradona Urges Messi to Retire from International Football

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Maradona Urges Messi to Retire from International Football

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report

    Messi: 'We Need to Be Stronger in Defence'

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Messi: 'We Need to Be Stronger in Defence'

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Van Dijk Backs Salah to Recapture Top Form

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Van Dijk Backs Salah to Recapture Top Form

    Getty Images
    via Goal