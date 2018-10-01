Jurgen Klopp Not Concerned by Mohamed Salah's Recent Liverpool Form

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he has no concerns about the recent form of forward Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian has been on the scoresheet three times in seven games this season in the Premier League, but he was withdrawn from the 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Saturday in the 66th minute after struggling to make a major impression on the game.

Per Ian Ladyman of the Daily Mail, Klopp was asked after the game if Salah was happy at being brought off.

"Of course not," said the Reds boss. "How could he? Of course not. But that is a normal situation. Now, that is what you have a manager for. We will have a talk about it. As long as he works like he works, I am completely fine."

Team-mate Virgil van Dijk also doesn't think there's anything to worry about, per Dejan Kalinic of Goal.

"We are seven games in and Mo's working hard," he said. "He's still the same Mo, and he needs a bit of luck as well."

On Saturday, Xherdan Shaqiri was introduced into the game in place of the Liverpool No. 11, but it was another substitute who made the big difference in the match, as Daniel Sturridge scored a dramatic late equaliser for the Reds.

Salah was busy and posed a few issues for Marcos Alonso in the first period, and he also had a shot cleared off the line by Antonio Rudiger. However, his choices in the final third were poor and he failed to make a dent in the Chelsea defence in the second half.

Former Egypt striker Mido said he thinks Salah will find his devastating best again soon for the Reds:



Simon Hughes of The Independent praised the Liverpool star for continually getting in the positions to score:



Three goals in seven games doesn't necessarily represent a bad return for a forward, although Salah is being held to the extraordinary standards he set last year, as he netted a record 32 times in the Premier League in his debut term for the Reds.

However, as these figures illustrate, last term the Liverpool man didn't storm out of the blocks in terms of goalscoring, either:



Replicating a campaign like that was always going to be difficult for the former Roma man, and this season teams do appear to be more wary about what he can do, with numerous defensive players assigned to stopping Salah early in the campaign.

It'll be intriguing to see whether Salah is involved on Wednesday when Liverpool face Napoli away from home in the UEFA Champions League. They then welcome Manchester City to Anfield in a massive match in the race for the Premier League title.