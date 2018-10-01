NBA Preseason 2018: Projecting Most Intriguing Matchups on the Schedule

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

The NBA is playing basketball games again.

Not games that move the standings at all, or even matter much beyond entertainment. But the Association is nevertheless back in action, and it even has some doozies on the upcoming docket.

We'll spotlight the most intriguing matchups scheduled between now and when the actual campaign tips off on October 16.

Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns

October 1, 10 p.m. ET

Whether you agreed with the selections or not, Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III were the first and second picks of the most recent draft, respectively. And they'll both make their preseason debuts in this contest, locking horns just like they did in Sin City over the summer.

Both clubs are brimming with talent—enough of it, in fact, for us to gloss over the fact each side is currently missing a critical component (Devin Booker and Bogdan Bogdanovic). Ayton vs. Bagley is worth the price of admission, but this is also a chance to check in on Miles Bridges, De'Aaron Fox, Harry Giles and Elie Okobo.

There will be a point this season when Kings and Suns fans don't even want to watch these clubs. It could come before the calendar changes.

But for now, this is a night to celebrate their young talent and dream impossibly big for their future.

Toronto Raptors at Utah Jazz

October 2, 9 p.m. ET

Kawhi Leonard's debut for Toronto showed both rust and reasons for optimism—with more of the latter than the former. Despite missing five of his eight field goal attempts (including all four of his triples), the former Finals MVP tallied 12 points, three assists and a plus-10 in 19 minutes of work.

"It's going to take time to get my rhythm, but I felt great being out there and just being able to compete," Leonard told reporters. "It was important just for me getting acclimated to the team."

Leonard only played nine games last season for the San Antonio Spurs. A nagging quad injury pestered him throughout the year, and his relationship with the franchise was fractured. He requested a trade and wound up with the Raptors, costing them their longtime face, DeMar DeRozan.

When healthy, Leonard is a top-five talent. He somewhat looked the part against the Portland Trail Blazers, but the Utah Jazz are a different type of test. They had last season's stingiest defense from January to April, so solving this puzzle could go a long way toward justifying the gamble.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks



October 5, 7:30 a.m. ET in Shanghai, China; October 8, 8 a.m. ET in Shenzhen, China

NBA China Games are always worthwhile experiences. It's just an added bonus when they feature clubs as compelling as these.

The Sixers were an Eastern Conference power last season, and their trajectory has only pointed up from there. They not only had a full, healthy offseason to continue the ascents of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, they're also reaping the rewards of a seemingly productive summer from last year's top pick, Markelle Fultz.

"Physically I feel great, and mentally I feel great," Fultz said on NBA TV (h/t ESPN). "I put in a lot of hours this summer to get up reps of going through a whole bunch of different scenarios. So coming in, I feel perfectly fine. I'm confident. I feel great coming in."

Philly is the big draw here, but don't forget about Dallas rookie Luka Doncic. The 19-year-old has an age-defying way of already looking like a natural. His 16-point, 5-of-7 preseason debut highlighted why he's been such a popular Rookie of the Year candidate.

Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers

October 10, 10:30 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

If you checked out of the basketball world in June and have yet to check back in, this game would help get you back up to speed.

LeBron James is a Laker, DeMarcus Cousins is a Warrior, and there aren't two more interesting teams in the league than these Pacific Division rivals. Golden State is in the middle of a dynastic run for the ages, and L.A. is just starting its honeymoon season with the King:

The Lakers are outmanned on paper, maybe to a massive degree depending on how quickly their youngsters develop. But James has overcome impossible odds against the Warriors before, and it's always incredible to see him give them everything he's got.

Sure, he's probably not emptying his tank in the preseason. That said, he'll draw the Dubs twice in the preseason—they also play on the 12th in San Jose—so there should at least be a decent chunk of minutes where he's once again putting himself in the path of the NBA's unstoppable force.

Statistics used courtesy of NBA.com.