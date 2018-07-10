NBA Rookie of the Year Odds: Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton Lead Betting Favorites

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Fresh off leading Real Madrid to a EuroLeague title and winning EuroLeague MVP, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is the betting favorite to earn the NBA's Rookie of the Year award in 2018-19.

Phoenix Suns center and No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton follows closely behind Doncic, with OddsShark providing the odds for the early contenders:

Fans haven't gotten to see Doncic suit up for the Mavericks in the NBA Summer League because the Mavericks are finalizing his departure from Real Madrid. His numbers and performances overseas are more than enough to build excitement in Dallas, though.

Doncic averaged 12.5 points and 4.7 assists in Liga ACB and 16.0 points and 4.3 assists in 33 EuroLeague appearances.

While the 19-year-old is likely to face an adjustment period during his first year in the United States, his professional experience gives him a leg up on some of his fellow rookies.

Still, Ayton is arguably the strongest Rookie of the Year contender.

He averaged 20.1 points 11.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks in his only season with the Arizona Wildcats. Ayton will have ample opportunity to fill up the stat sheet as well on the rebuilding Suns.

Trae Young could be a solid value play for that reason, too. The Atlanta Hawks are going nowhere in 2018-19, and Young is a big part of their future. Atlanta should afford him a lot of freedom on offense.

Young will have plenty of off nights, but his willingness to spot up from anywhere inside half court is likely to produce a few big scoring games.

Although Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell did his best to make the 2018 Rookie of the Year race interesting, Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons led the pack for most of the year.

The battle for the 2019 Rookie of the Year should be a lot more interesting with all of the players in the hunt.