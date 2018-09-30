Sony Michel, James White's Fantasy Outlook After Week 4

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

The New England Patriots running back tandem of Sony Michel and James White showed Sunday it's possible for both rushers to maintain starting-level value in fantasy football during the Pats' 38-7 blowout victory over the AFC East rival Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium.

Michel finished the Week 4 contest with 25 carries for 112 yards and a touchdown. The more versatile White tallied 44 yards on eight carries and 68 yards on eight receptions with two scores.

Although it's rare for an offense to produce two running backs capable of providing consistently strong fantasy value, the league's most explosive offenses can make it happen.

The New Orleans Saints accomplished the feat last season. They finished the 2017 campaign with Alvin Kamara (No. 3) and Mark Ingram II (No. 6) both ranked inside the top six of fantasy scorers at the position in points-per-reception leagues, according to ESPN.com.

New England features similar potential with its Tom Brady-led attack.

Michel, who missed the team's season opener because of a knee injury, recorded just 24 carries for 84 yards over his first two career games with Rex Burkhead also in the mix for snaps. Burkhead was placed on injured reserve following Week 3 because of a neck injury, creating more chances for the rookie.

The 23-year-old University of Georgia product responded by showcasing the talent that led the Patriots to select him in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft. He averaged 4.5 yards per attempt with a heavy workload.

Meanwhile, White has long been an unsung hero for the Patriots. He scored four touchdowns in last season's playoffs, including at least one in each of the three games, and racked up 139 yards from scrimmage with three scores in their Super Bowl LI triumph over the Atlanta Falcons two seasons ago.

The best news for fantasy owners is that they should continue to occupy distinct roles.

Michel is the more physical back, so he should see a vast majority of the early-down and short-yardage snaps. White is more dynamic and reliable in the passing game, so he shouldn't face any competition for third-down snaps and has long-touchdown potential for leagues that provide yardage bonuses on TDs.

All told, Michel and White should be mainstays in fantasy lineups for the foreseeable future based on their Week 4 performances and the lack of remaining competition on the Patriots' depth chart.