Tom Brady, Patriots Blow Out Ryan Tannehill, Dolphins in Josh Gordon's Debut

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The New England Patriots improved to 2-2 with a 38-7 home win Sunday over the Miami Dolphins.

Tom Brady finished 23-of-35 for 274 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while receiver Josh Gordon caught two passes for 32 yards in his Patriots debut.

Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill threw for 100 yards and an interception on 11-of-20 passing.

Patriots Reassert Themselves as Team to Beat in AFC East

Heading into Week 4, the Patriots were coming off an 11-point defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2 and a subsequent loss to the Detroit Lions in which they mustered only 10 points and 209 yards of offense. People weren't calling for an end to New England's dynasty, but they were at least pondering the prospect.

Now, the Patriots once again look to be a class above in the AFC East.

That's as much an indictment of the division as it is an endorsement of New England. The Buffalo Bills and New York Jets are both in rebuilding mode and on the way to their third defeats of the season Sunday. The Dolphins got exposed as well.

There are real reasons for concern about the Patriots' Super Bowl hopes.

Brady turned 41 in August, and it's unclear what kind of player receiver Julian Edelman will be in his first meaningful action since tearing his ACL last season once he returns from his suspension. The state of New England's passing game isn't ideal. On the other side, one dominant performance doesn't outweigh the Patriots' 21st-place ranking in defensive efficiency, per Football Outsiders, through the first three weeks.

When it comes to the state of the AFC East, though, all signs point to a 10th straight division title for New England.

What's Next?

The Dolphins have another road game in Week 5 as they travel to Paul Brown Stadium for a matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Patriots welcome the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday before their highly anticipated Oct. 14 clash with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs.