NFL Power Rankings: B/R's Expert Consensus Rank for Every Team Entering Week 4

David Eulitt/Getty Images

Given how Week 3 started, we should have known it was going to be equal parts wild and wacky.

Sure enough, a week that started with the Cleveland Browns first win in 635 days was loaded with surprises. The winless Bills smacked around the unbeaten Vikings in Minnesota. The winless Lions handed Tom Brady and the Patriots a second straight loss for the first time since 2015. The Arizona Cardinals looked good.

Just kidding, Arizona's still terrible.

Not every result was a stunner though. The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams kept right on piling up points in decisive victories, and the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints treated us to another predictably unpredictable NFC South shootout.

As the dust settles on another week of NFL mayhem, Bleacher Report NFL analysts Gary Davenport, Brad Gagnon and Brent Sobleski have once again gathered to rank the league's teams from worst to first.

There's a new team on the bottom. An old team on the top. And all sorts of moving and shaking in-between.