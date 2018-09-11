Report: Lions Players Upset with Matt Patricia over Team Rules, Amount of Work

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistSeptember 11, 2018

Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia listens to a reporters question after an NFL football game against the New York Jets in Detroit, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. The Jets won 48-17. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions reportedly have more concerns than just their 0-1 record after Monday's ugly 48-17 loss to the New York Jets at Ford Field.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network revealed he heard some veteran players were not pleased with how hard new head coach Matt Patricia worked them during training camp. They also didn't like how many team rules he put in place:

It is important to note Garafolo said he didn't want to rush to conclusions, but he pointed out players could grow more restless if winning results don't come from working so hard. He also suggested that Patricia could look into finding replacements who will buy into his approach if the losing continues.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

