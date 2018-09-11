Report: Lions Players Upset with Matt Patricia over Team Rules, Amount of Work

Jose Juarez/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions reportedly have more concerns than just their 0-1 record after Monday's ugly 48-17 loss to the New York Jets at Ford Field.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network revealed he heard some veteran players were not pleased with how hard new head coach Matt Patricia worked them during training camp. They also didn't like how many team rules he put in place:

It is important to note Garafolo said he didn't want to rush to conclusions, but he pointed out players could grow more restless if winning results don't come from working so hard. He also suggested that Patricia could look into finding replacements who will buy into his approach if the losing continues.

