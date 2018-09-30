Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Top Pairings and Twitter Reaction

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Europe beat USA 17.5-10.5 to win the 2018 Ryder Cup on a dramatic and tense final day of action at Le Golf National in Paris on Sunday:

Open champion Francesco Molinari delivered the victory, as he beat Phil Mickelson 4 and 2 to get Europe to the 14.5-point winning mark with several matches still ongoing.

The USA had begun Sunday trailing 10-6 but had threatened a comeback after cutting Europe's lead to just one point by winning three of the top five singles matches.

However, Europe held firm and Molinari secured victory on the 16th when Mickelson put his tee shot into the water and shook hands with the Italian.

It capped a superb tournament for The Open champion who also became the first European to win five points out of five at a Ryder Cup.

Spain's Sergio Garcia also made history by setting a new record for the most Ryder Cup points won:

Golfers past and present were quick to offer their congratulations to the European team:

The win prompted euphoric celebrations from the home crowd, while the mood in the USA camp was unsurprisingly downbeat after relinquishing the trophy.

Golf writer Jason Sobel shared USA captain Jim Furyk's reaction to the victory:

It was a tough tournament for Mickelson in particular in what is potentially his final Ryder Cup outing. Golf writer Kyle Porter offered his view:

Tiger Woods also disappointed and was beaten 2 and 1 by Ryder Cup rookie Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles. Oliver Brown at the Telegraph gave his view on the American:

The win means Europe regain the Ryder Cup after being beaten at Hazeltine two years ago. The Europeans have now won four of the last five tournaments.

Best Ryder Cup Pairings

Captain Thomas Bjorn paired Ryder Cup rookie Tommy Fleetwood with Molinari and it paid off spectacularly as the duo's partnership was key to Europe's victory.

The two players became the first European pairing to win four matches at a single Ryder Cup. A nickname for their pairing quickly appeared and seems to have stuck:

The pair have also become close friends off the golf course which appears to have helped them get the best out of each other in France:

The duo's performances are even more impressive when you consider the quality of opposition they overcame in France. They saw off Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed twice, beat Woods and Bryson DeChambeau and also secured victory over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Meanwhile, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson showed once again what a potent combination they can be. The two players have partnered up successfully at previous Ryder Cups and it was the same story in France.

The pair did not feature together in the morning fourballs on Friday but returned in the afternoon and beat Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler 3 and 2.

They also helped Europe power ahead on Saturday, as they defeated Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to move their team five points clear.

USA's best pairing was undoubtedly Thomas and Spieth. The two began with a win over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton which saw USA move into an early 3-0 lead.

Although they were beaten by Molinari and Fleetwood on Friday, the duo helped keep their team's hopes alive on Saturday with a win over Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm in the morning fourballs.

They also tasted victory over Poulter and Rory McIlroy in the foursomes, and their partnership was one of the few bright spots for Team USA.