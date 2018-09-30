Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Top Pairings and Twitter Reaction

Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Scores, Top Pairings and Twitter ReactionSeptember 30, 2018
Europe beat USA 17.5-10.5 to win the 2018 Ryder Cup on a dramatic and tense final day of action at Le Golf National in Paris on Sunday:
Sky Sports Golf @SkySportsGolf
#TeamEurope end the Sunday with a huge winning margin of 17.5-10.5. Follow live coverage from the Sunday singles at the 42nd #RyderCup and watch on Sky Sports' Ryder Cup channel: https://t.co/wrurjdHdi5 #BelieveInBlue https://t.co/XmAxkLhlII
Open champion Francesco Molinari delivered the victory, as he beat Phil Mickelson 4 and 2 to get Europe to the 14.5-point winning mark with several matches still ongoing.
The USA had begun Sunday trailing 10-6 but had threatened a comeback after cutting Europe's lead to just one point by winning three of the top five singles matches.
However, Europe held firm and Molinari secured victory on the 16th when Mickelson put his tee shot into the water and shook hands with the Italian.
It capped a superb tournament for The Open champion who also became the first European to win five points out of five at a Ryder Cup.
Spain's Sergio Garcia also made history by setting a new record for the most Ryder Cup points won:
Ryder Cup Europe @RyderCupEurope
The moment @TheSergioGarcia became the all-time leading point scorer in #RyderCup history! #TeamEurope https://t.co/YlfIylYg2V
Golfers past and present were quick to offer their congratulations to the European team:
Lee Westwood @WestwoodLee
Boom 💥 Squad! Well done @RyderCupEurope ! We are all very proud to serve as vice captains for this amazing team and the brilliant Captain Bjorn. 🏆 @ Ryder Cup… https://t.co/4P5T7Lx6to
Sir Nick Faldo @NickFaldo006
This morning at 5 59am EST on @GolfChannel I said Europe (we) will be celebrating with ...Tagliatelle avec Molinari Sauce! 😂👍🏌️⛳️ Congratulations @RyderCupEurope Team #Magnificent win!
Danny Willett @Danny_Willett
What a performance @RyderCupEurope Congratulations to the Captain @thomasbjorngolf and all #TeamEurope #RyderCup
Martin Kaymer @MKaymer59
Congrats #TeamEurope! What a fantastic week and well deserved win 💪 https://t.co/Lb4FBqyriB
Colin Montgomerie @montgomeriefdn
Many Congratulations @thomasbjorngolf and all @RyderCupEurope and @EuropeanTour superb win.
The win prompted euphoric celebrations from the home crowd, while the mood in the USA camp was unsurprisingly downbeat after relinquishing the trophy.
Golf writer Jason Sobel shared USA captain Jim Furyk's reaction to the victory:
Jason Sobel @JasonSobelTAN
Jim Furyk on whether he would've done anything differently: "I'll take a little time to digest. It's still a little fresh for us at he moment. We'll regroup and I'll go through some things in my head. We'll move forward."
It was a tough tournament for Mickelson in particular in what is potentially his final Ryder Cup outing. Golf writer Kyle Porter offered his view:
Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS
There could not be a more perfect ending to this Ryder Cup than Phil Mickelson yanking one in the water, taking off his hat and conceding to the dude who slayed Tiger at The Open and an entire country this week.
Tiger Woods also disappointed and was beaten 2 and 1 by Ryder Cup rookie Jon Rahm in Sunday's singles. Oliver Brown at the Telegraph gave his view on the American:
Oliver Brown @oliverbrown_tel
Lamentable Ryder Cup CV for Tiger Woods. Ties Mickelson, for now, with a record 21st defeat, in four fewer editions. As the Fawlty Towers psychiatrist put it: 'There's enough material there for an entire conference.'
The win means Europe regain the Ryder Cup after being beaten at Hazeltine two years ago. The Europeans have now won four of the last five tournaments.
Best Ryder Cup Pairings
Captain Thomas Bjorn paired Ryder Cup rookie Tommy Fleetwood with Molinari and it paid off spectacularly as the duo's partnership was key to Europe's victory.
The two players became the first European pairing to win four matches at a single Ryder Cup. A nickname for their pairing quickly appeared and seems to have stuck:
Ryder Cup Europe @RyderCupEurope
Coming to a Ryder Cup near you... #TeamEurope #Moliwood https://t.co/AoDzuXvKNr
The pair have also become close friends off the golf course which appears to have helped them get the best out of each other in France:
Ryder Cup Europe @RyderCupEurope
The Fleetwood-Molinari bromance 😍 #TeamEurope #Moliwood https://t.co/w4NQxGjLAp
The duo's performances are even more impressive when you consider the quality of opposition they overcame in France. They saw off Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed twice, beat Woods and Bryson DeChambeau and also secured victory over Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.
Meanwhile, Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson showed once again what a potent combination they can be. The two players have partnered up successfully at previous Ryder Cups and it was the same story in France.
The pair did not feature together in the morning fourballs on Friday but returned in the afternoon and beat Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler 3 and 2.
They also helped Europe power ahead on Saturday, as they defeated Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson to move their team five points clear.
USA's best pairing was undoubtedly Thomas and Spieth. The two began with a win over Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton which saw USA move into an early 3-0 lead.
Although they were beaten by Molinari and Fleetwood on Friday, the duo helped keep their team's hopes alive on Saturday with a win over Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm in the morning fourballs.
They also tasted victory over Poulter and Rory McIlroy in the foursomes, and their partnership was one of the few bright spots for Team USA.
Europe Takes Down USA to Win 2018 Ryder Cup 🇪🇺