Greg Hardy KOs Rasheem Jones in 53 Seconds at Xtreme Fight Night Show

Chris Unger/DWTNCS LLC/Getty Images

Former NFL defensive end Greg Hardy improved to 3-0 as a professional MMA fighter Saturday with a win over Rasheem Jones.

Hardy knocked Jones out in 53 seconds as part of the Xtreme Fight Night event in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The 30-year-old Hardy managed to mount Jones and pepper him with hammer fists, resulting in the knockout finish.

According to Alexander K. Lee of MMA Fighting, Hardy said the following in his post-fight interview: "We trained for this. I train with the best in the world. [UFC President] Dana White gave me an opportunity, XFN gave me an opportunity. ... I just took over, animal instinct. I just needed to end it."

After knocking out Austen Lane in 57 seconds in his first professional fight as part of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series in June, White signed Hardy to a UFC developmental deal.

Hardy then knocked out Tebaris Gordon in 17 seconds in August, which set the stage for Saturday's win.

Prior to entering MMA, Hardy spent six seasons in the NFL with the Carolina Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. He was a one-time Pro Bowler who registered 40 career sacks.