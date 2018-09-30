How Becky Lynch Has Turned into the Most Lovable Heel in Recent WWE History

Credit: WWE.com

Whether management likes it or not, the WWE Universe has chosen to stay loyal to Becky Lynch and refuses to treat her as the villain WWE wants her to be.

Some might look at this as a failure on the company's part to properly tell the story of why she turned on Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam, but the crowd just loves her too much to boo her.

Even when The Lass Kicker accused the fans of not supporting her in a promo after she attacked Flair, everyone in the arena was chanting "Becky" and cheering for her as if she were babyface.

Let's take a look at what makes Lynch such an endearing figure.

She Has Been the Odd 4 Horsewoman Out

The Four Horsewomen have been credited with helping to usher in the women's revolution, but when you look at the history of all four women, Lynch often feels like she has been passed over.

She is the only one of the group who didn't win the NXT Women's Championship, and she was drafted to SmackDown, away from the other three, when the brand split happened in 2016.

While having the spotlight as the first SmackDown women's champion was great for her in the beginning, Bayley, Flair and Sasha Banks were on Raw, competing in some of the best matches of the year.

Everyone has felt left out at one point or another. The fans could see how hard she was working without getting the same results as her peers, so she became much more relatable.

It's a lot easier to like someone when you feel like you have something in common, and everyone can relate to feeling overlooked for something they deserved.

She Has Earned Her Spot

One thing should be made clear before getting into this next point. Everyone who is on the WWE roster has earned their spot in some way. WWE is an entertainment company, so there are more ways for someone to be of value than simply being a good technical wrestler.

The reason fans are drawn to Lynch is that she took the long road to WWE. She spent years on the indy scene in Europe before being signed to an NXT contract.

She had to compete with Ric Flair's daughter and Snoop Dogg's cousin for attention in NXT. Banks and Flair have both proved they are gifted performers many times over, but some fans will never give them full credit because of their family connections.

Lynch, on the other hand, didn't come from a famous family. When someone gets to the top with hard work, the WWE Universe responds with the kind of respect we have seen it show The Lass Kicker in recent weeks.

Her Storyline Is Better Suited for a Babyface

Everything Lynch has said since turning heel has been true. She worked her butt off to earn a title shot at SummerSlam, while Charlotte swooped in and took her spotlight after being out of action for a few months.

Her anger and frustration were things anyone would feel in the same situation, so when she decked her former best friend, it was almost cathartic for the fans who related to her struggle.

Even the most passive person on the planet has probably wanted to punch someone in the face at one point in their life, but we usually hold back because we know violence is not the answer.

Being able to watch a character like Lynch do what she did was satisfying, even though she was taking the low road.

It seems like WWE may have anticipated this kind of response because it has not written promos in which she trashes the audience like it would for any other heel.

She may have questioned the WWE Universe's loyalty at first, but the majority of her ire has been directed at Charlotte, not us. This is a big part of why she has continued to be cheered.

She Keeps Getting Better

Lynch was already talented when she joined NXT in 2013, but she has continued to get better over the five years since signing with the company.

Her mic skills have improved significantly since being called up to the main roster, she has established herself as one of the best technical wrestlers in her division and she continues to be one of the most likable Superstars despite portraying a villain.

WWE has a lot of good wrestlers on its roster, but Lynch is widely considered to be one of the best. When you're that good and keep getting better, the fans tend to respond positively.

Personality Is Everything in Entertainment

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to entertainers, but the ones who feel the most down to earth usually end up being the most popular.

Flair has embraced being the daughter of a living legend, and Banks has always been The Boss whether working as a heel or face.

Lynch has always been herself. She comes off as a grounded person with a fun personality, both on television and on social media.

Her tributes to Chandra Nalaar from Magic: The Gathering and Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn are great examples of how she has set herself apart from the rest of the roster by incorporating things she likes into her character.

Whether you are a nerd, jock, gamer or just a good old-fashioned wrestling fan, The Lass Kicker gives you a reason to like her.

WWE Finally Gave the Fans What They Wanted

For the past two years, a large portion of the WWE Universe has been wanting Lynch to be used in more interesting storylines and regain the SmackDown women's title.

WWE accomplished both of those things in the span of a few weeks, so there was almost no chance the crowd was going to turn on her just because she punched Charlotte in the mouth.

We live in a time when people choose who they like based on personal preference, not what WWE tells them to like. This is why so many heels have a problem generating heat.

Once it became clear management was following through on her new push, fans became excited and much more vocal with their support.

Unless she changes direction and starts acting like a regular villain who insults every crowd in every city she visits, Lynch is going to continue being cheered no matter who she faces.

