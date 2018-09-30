Ryder Cup 2018: Betting Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Sunday

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

The European team will enter the final day of the 2018 Ryder Cup with a four-point lead over the defending champions Americans, as the tournament is set to come down to the final round of singles.

The hosts need just 4.5 points out of the final 12 matches after a solid showing on Saturday. They lead 10-6 and took three of four from the morning fourballs before splitting the afternoon foursomes.

Oddschecker.com has Europe as the 1-6 favourites to win, while the USA come in at 15-2. A draw carries odds of 12-1 and would see the Americans retain the title.

Sky Sports (UK) and the Golf Channel/NBC (U.S.) will carry full coverage of the final day of action, with live stream options available via Sky Go and the Golf Channel website. Coverage will kick off at 9:30 a.m. BST in Britain and 6 a.m. ET in the United States.

Here is a look at the single matches:

The U.S. need to win eight of 12 to keep Europe from reclaiming the Ryder Cup crown. Jim Furyk predictably front-loaded his lineup, hoping to catch some early momentum and work a minor miracle like Europe's comeback win at Medinah in 2012.

It will start when Justin Thomas takes on Rory McIlroy, the first of many tasty clashes. Thomas has been standout alongside Jordan Spieth for the Americans so far, but he's never played a Ryder Cup singles match before.

Brooks Koepka will likely be favoured over Paul Casey but Webb Simpson will have a hard time against Justin Rose, who carries plenty of momentum after his FedEx Cup win.

Tiger Woods will take on the big-hitting Jon Rahm, and Dan Walker of the BBC believes he'll be glad it's not Tommy Fleetwood or Francesco Molinari, Europe's standout players so far who have beaten him three times:

Fleetwood will take on Tony Finau, while Molinari faces Phil Mickelson. The Italian's game is perfectly suited for Le Golf National, and he may well go 5-0 this week.

Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter should serve up a fantastic battle, as the former is the World No. 1 and a great singles player and the latter has a sublime Ryder Cup record including a 4-0-1 run in singles.

Spieth will be the favourite against rookie Thorbjorn Olesen and Rickie Fowler takes on Sergio Garcia, another player with bags of Ryder Cup experience.

The struggling Patrick Reed badly needs to turn things around against Tyrrell Hatton, and the steady Henrik Stenson faces Bubba Watson. In the final match, it will be rookies Alex Noren and Bryson DeChambeau.