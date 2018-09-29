NASCAR Adjusts Charlotte Motor Speedway Tire Barrier After Hard Crashes

NASCAR Adjusts Charlotte Motor Speedway Tire Barrier After Hard CrashesSeptember 29, 2018
NASCAR made adjustments to the tire barrier in the backstretch of Charlotte Motor Speedway after both Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones crashed during practice.
ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass reported Saturday that NASCAR changed the angle of the barrier ahead of the final practice for Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400.
Wallace and Jones will have to rely on their backups for the race after totaling their cars as a result of smashing into the barrier.
Hard crash into the barrier at the chicane for Bubba Wallace, as the No. 43 car even gets some air. He climbed out of the car, and is OK. https://t.co/inh9JnLiWR
Another crash into the tire barrier, this time all four wheels are off the ground! 😳 It's a ROVALition derby in the practice sessions so far this weekend. This time it's Erik Jones. #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/nqPbW9GZy7
The barrier was part of the new layout at Charlotte Motor Speedway to simulate road-course racing.
"The chicane is designed to scrub off speed entering Turn 3 of the oval portion of the track," Pockrass wrote. "Speeds needed to be slower to help with tire wear, as the tires must provide grip on the infield and oval portions."
Following Jones' wreck, the placement of the barrier was noticeably different.
.@NASCAR has changed where the tire barrier is, with the hope that drivers won't hit it this time around in final practice, or the race. ROVAL practice is live on CNBC. https://t.co/WJf4tFJLvR
There still isn't a ton of room for drivers to move around the chicane even after the change, which should make things interesting Sunday as everybody adjusts to the "roval" setup.
If Saturday is any indication, racing fans can expect plenty of close calls after the green flag drops for the Bank of America Roval 400.
