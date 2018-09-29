NASCAR Adjusts Charlotte Motor Speedway Tire Barrier After Hard Crashes

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

NASCAR made adjustments to the tire barrier in the backstretch of Charlotte Motor Speedway after both Bubba Wallace and Erik Jones crashed during practice.

ESPN.com's Bob Pockrass reported Saturday that NASCAR changed the angle of the barrier ahead of the final practice for Sunday's Bank of America Roval 400.

Wallace and Jones will have to rely on their backups for the race after totaling their cars as a result of smashing into the barrier.

The barrier was part of the new layout at Charlotte Motor Speedway to simulate road-course racing.

"The chicane is designed to scrub off speed entering Turn 3 of the oval portion of the track," Pockrass wrote. "Speeds needed to be slower to help with tire wear, as the tires must provide grip on the infield and oval portions."

Following Jones' wreck, the placement of the barrier was noticeably different.

There still isn't a ton of room for drivers to move around the chicane even after the change, which should make things interesting Sunday as everybody adjusts to the "roval" setup.

If Saturday is any indication, racing fans can expect plenty of close calls after the green flag drops for the Bank of America Roval 400.