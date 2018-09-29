Ryder Cup 2018: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Sunday

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Ian Poulter against world No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Tiger Woods facing Jon Rahm and Phil Mickelson taking on Open champion Francesco Molinari are just some of the highlights for the final day of the 2018 Ryder Cup.

Captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn chose their pairings for Team USA and Team Europe as the tournament switches to a singles format on Sunday. Europe are in control, holding a 10-6 lead, but USA's greater individual talent could inspire a memorable comeback at Le Golf National.

Here are the pairings and tee times (BST/ET) for Sunday:

11:05 a.m./6:05 a.m.: Justin Thomas vs. Rory McIlroy

11:17 a.m./6:17 a.m.: Paul Casey vs. Brooks Koepka

11:29 a.m./6:29 a.m.: Webb Simpson vs. Justin Rose

11:41 a.m./6:41 a.m.: Tiger Woods vs. Jon Rahm

11:53 a.m./6:53 a.m.: Tony Finau vs. Tommy Fleetwood

12:05 p.m./7:05 a.m.: Dustin Johnson vs. Ian Poulter

12:17 p.m./7:17 a.m.: Jordan Spieth vs. Thorbjorn Olesen

12:29 p.m./7:29 a.m.: Rickie Fowler vs. Sergio Garcia

12:41 p.m./7:41 a.m.: Phil Mickelson vs. Francesco Molinari

12:53 p.m/7:53 a.m.: Patrick Reed vs. Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 p.m./8:05 a.m.: Bubba Watson vs. Henrik Stenson

1:17 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Alex Noren

TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup, NBC, Golf Channel

Live Stream: Sky Go, NBC Sports App, RyderCup.com

Europe to Survive Winning Start from USA

Europe will get the four-and-a-half points they need to claim the trophy, but only after surviving a winning start from the holders. USA can take advantage of Rory McIlroy's struggles this year.

Justin Thomas is playing as well as anybody at the tournament and has the game to upset McIlroy. The former is one of the few members of his team who hasn't been overly aggressive coming off the tee.

Instead, Thomas has respected the narrow fairways on the Albatross Stadium course. His patience and technique are ideal for producing the kind of efficient golf currently eluding McIlroy, who is at least not lacking for intensity:

Determination alone won't be enough for McIlroy, nor will it help Casey overcome Brooks Koepka. The latter has also had his struggles this year, notably missing a short putt that would have won a fourball match against McIlroy and Sergio Garcia on Saturday.

Koepka was also unnerved after he hit a tee shot which struck a fan on the head on Friday, per Jack Wilson of the Daily Express.

Things haven't gone to plan for him so far, but count on the winner of the last two US Open titles finding his form to put another vital win on the board for Furyk's men.

Captain's Picks Will Give Europe the Edge

Casey won't win, but Bjorn can rely on the rest of his picks to give Europe the edge. His choices have been paying dividends so far:

The pattern will continue Sunday, with Poulter a good bet to at least halve his game against Johnson. Poulter is as combative as they come at the event he cherishes above all others.

Meanwhile, Garcia's experience will count for a lot against Rickie Fowler. The Spaniard is a veteran of eight Ryder Cups and plays the kind of savvy game ideal for this course.

Later in the day, Henrik Stenson can justify Bjorn picking him with a win over Bubba Watson. The Swede has already proved his worth alongside Justin Rose in the foursomes:

With his picks making the difference, Bjorn will have the points he needs to take the trophy back.

It will also help to get wins from Molinari and Fleetwood. The pair have been exceptional enough so far to make history:

Europe has a lead to work with and the players to finish the job. USA's individual talent will make things interesting, with Woods also likely to be among the winners, but it won't be enough to change the outcome.