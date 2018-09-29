Police Make Arrest in Death of Wayde Sims After Suspect Confesses to Killing Him

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dyteon Simpson, a 20-year-old Louisiana resident, reportedly admitted to killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims on Saturday.

According to CNN's Kaylee Hartung, Simpson confessed to the Baton Rouge Police Department and was subsequently arrested.

Sims was shot and killed near the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Friday morning.

Emma Discher of The Advocate released a video of the Baton Rouge Police Department announcing Saturday that Simpson was arrested due, in part, to DNA evidence:

The Advocate reported Sims was charged with second-degree murder.

Per Hartung, Simpson said he killed Sims following an altercation.

According to ESPN's Mark Schlabach, WBRZ released a video showing several people fighting outside a restaurant. Sims was seen falling to the ground after a gunshot, and the rest of those involved fled the scene.

Sims, 20, played two seasons at LSU after a standout high school career at University Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014-15.

Last season, Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers.