Police Make Arrest in Death of Wayde Sims After Suspect Confesses to Killing Him

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistSeptember 29, 2018

LEXINGTON, KY - FEBRUARY 07: Wayde Sims #44 of the LSU Tigers looks to the basket against Wenyen Gabriel #32 of the Kentucky Wildcats in the first half of the game at Rupp Arena on February 7, 2017 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated LSU 92-85. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Dyteon Simpson, a 20-year-old Louisiana resident, reportedly admitted to killing LSU basketball player Wayde Sims on Saturday.

According to CNN's Kaylee Hartung, Simpson confessed to the Baton Rouge Police Department and was subsequently arrested.

Sims was shot and killed near the Southern University campus in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, early Friday morning.

Emma Discher of The Advocate released a video of the Baton Rouge Police Department announcing Saturday that Simpson was arrested due, in part, to DNA evidence:

The Advocate reported Sims was charged with second-degree murder.

Per Hartung, Simpson said he killed Sims following an altercation.

According to ESPN's Mark SchlabachWBRZ released a video showing several people fighting outside a restaurant. Sims was seen falling to the ground after a gunshot, and the rest of those involved fled the scene.

Sims, 20, played two seasons at LSU after a standout high school career at University Lab in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was named the Louisiana Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014-15.

Last season, Sims averaged 5.6 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Tigers.

Related

    Ollie Facing Show-Cause Penalty Over Unethical Conduct

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Ollie Facing Show-Cause Penalty Over Unethical Conduct

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    LSU to Hold Moment of Silence for Wayde Sims Football Game

    LSU Basketball logo
    LSU Basketball

    LSU to Hold Moment of Silence for Wayde Sims Football Game

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Video of Fight Before Wayde Sims' Shooting Death Released

    LSU Basketball logo
    LSU Basketball

    Video of Fight Before Wayde Sims' Shooting Death Released

    Advocate Staff
    via The Advocate

    Wade, Joe Alleva Remember Sims: 'Taken Too Soon'

    LSU Basketball logo
    LSU Basketball

    Wade, Joe Alleva Remember Sims: 'Taken Too Soon'

    NOLA.com
    via NOLA.com