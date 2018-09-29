Webb Simpson, Bubba Watson Halve 2018 Ryder Cup Hole with Triple Bogey

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

The United States team of Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson halved the second hole of their Saturday afternoon foursomes match at the 2018 Ryder Cup with Team Europe tandem Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren after both sides recorded a triple bogey on the par three.

Watson and Noren each hit their tee shots into the water. Simpson hit another American shot into the hazard from the drop zone, but the Europeans couldn't capitalize on the mistake because of a poor chip shot by Noren and a missed double-bogey putt by Garcia.

It represented a rare stroke of luck for Team USA, which entered the fourth set of matches trailing by an 8-4 score at Le Golf National in France.

Watson and Simpson are teaming up for the second time in the international tournament. They suffered a 4 and 2 loss to Europe's Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy during Friday afternoon foursomes.

The Ryder Cup concludes Sunday with 12 singles matches. Barring a late Saturday surge, the U.S. is going to need a dominant performance on the final day to defend its 2016 title.