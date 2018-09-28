Kevin Ollie Facing Show-Cause Penalty over NCAA Unethical Conduct Charge

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Connecticut Huskies head men's basketball coach Kevin Ollie is reportedly facing a possible show-cause penalty from the NCAA for alleged unethical conduct.

On Friday, Myron Medcalf of ESPN.com reported the NCAA sent a notice of allegations to UConn and Ollie, and it featured multiple violations, including a Level I unethical conduct charge.

He was also charged with providing unfair recruiting benefits, failure to promote an atmosphere of compliance, exceeding limits on practice times and failure to monitor his players' workouts outside the program.

Ollie took over at UConn following the retirement of Jim Calhoun in September 2012.

The Texas native played college basketball for the Huskies and returned to the program in 2010 as an assistant coach following his retirement from the NBA.

During his first season in charge, he inherited a team that was ineligible for postseason play because of low academic progress rates. He still enjoyed immediate success, leading UConn to a 20-10 record in 2012-13 and following that with a 32-8 mark the next season en route to a national championship.

Connecticut never reached those heights again during his tenure, though. It didn't advance beyond the second round of the NCAA tournament in his final four seasons, and he was fired with cause in March because of the NCAA investigation.

The notice of allegations claims Ollie provided "false or misleading information" about contact between NBA stars Ray Allen and Rudy Gay, both UConn alums, and a top recruit as well as "falsely denied he had knowledge" of player workouts with his friend Derek Hamilton, a professional trainer, per Medcalf.

His attorney, Jacques Parenteau, provided a statement to ESPN.com about the claims:

"It is not a surprise that the Notice of Allegations mimics the University of Connecticut's position in the arbitration as there is every reason to believe that the NCAA would support its member. However, an allegation is not proof of anything, it's just an allegation. When the time comes to prove what actually happened, we will show that Coach Ollie did nothing to justify UConn's failure to pay him the money that is due him by contract."

Ollie has 90 days to respond to the notice before the NCAA's Committee on Infractions makes a decision based on the probe.

Any penalties he receives can stay in effect if he is hired by another program, and his new school would need to meet with a committee every six months to prove it is in compliance with NCAA rules.