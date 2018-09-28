Tfue, Atlantis Mitro, Top Plays, Prize Money from Week 2 Fortnite Fall Skirmish

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

FaZe Tfue put together his best imitation of the Michael Jordan "flu game" by overcoming an illness to win Week 2 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish in the North America region with 14 points in six matches Friday.

Tfue posted two Victory Royales, including a Royale Flush in the second game with eight eliminations in addition to the match win, to pull away from the field. He earned $37,500 for finishing atop the standings and 170 points for his Fall Skirmish club, the Rift Raiders.

The FaZe standout, who eliminated duo partner FaZe Cloak en route to his triumph in Game 2 (Cloakzy returned the favor in Game 3), commented on the sickness via Twitter:

Meanwhile, it was Atlantis Mitro picking up another Skirmish triumph in the European region.

G2 RazZzero0o scored eight points with a Royale Flush in the opening match, but he failed to add any more points over the next five games. Mitro chipped away at the lead, picking up two wins over the next four matches, to tie RazZzero0o.

While neither player added to their total in Game 6, nobody else from the 100-player field could match or exceed their eight points, giving Mitro the $37,500 top prize because of the Victory Royale tiebreaker.

Here's a look at the other top finishers in both regions:

Second Place ($30,000)

Europe: G2 RazZzero0o (eight points)

North America: Ghost Thwifo (13 points)

Third Place ($25,000)

Europe: Sakoner (seven points)

North America: Ghost Snood (11 points)

Fan favorite TSM Daequan also earned $25,000 for most eliminations in a single match with nine.

Week 2 of the Fortnite Fall Skirmish is scheduled to continue with the "Spin and Win" trials. Week 3 kicks off next Friday with a duo tournament. Details for both events will be released in the coming days.