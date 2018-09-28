Kobe Bryant Says He's Not Interested in 'Space Jam 2' Cameo with LeBron James

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Don't expect Kobe Bryant to lace up his kicks with the Tune Squad any time soon.

Speaking to Access (h/t theScore's Caitlyn Holroyd) on Friday, Bryant said he's not interested in making a cameo in Space Jam 2, which will star LeBron James and is being brought to fruition by James' SpringHill Entertainment.

"Being in front of the camera for me was something that never excited me," Bryant said. "Never. ... I'll direct it."

Bryant has been active in the entertainment industry since retiring in 2016 and established Granity Studios as part of his storytelling mission.

In March, the longtime Los Angeles Lakers star won an Oscar for his animated short Dear Basketball.



"I feel better than winning a championship, to be honest with you," Bryant told reporters after taking home the hardware. "I swear I do."