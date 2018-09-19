LeBron James Pegs 'Black Panther's' Ryan Coogler to Produce 'Space Jam' Sequel

Carsten Koall/Associated Press

LeBron James' Space Jam sequel is finally taking shape.

James' Springhill Entertainment announced Black Panther director Ryan Coogler has signed on as a producer for the project, which has been years in the making.

"The Space Jam collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie," James told Melissa Guthrie of the Hollywood Reporter. "It's so much bigger. I'd just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don't just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan did that for a lot of people."

Coogler, 32, has drawn praise for his previous work on Fruitvale Station, Creed and Black Panther. He's also slated to be an executive producer for the upcoming sequel to Creed.

James said he "loved [Coogler's] vision" for Black Panther and lauded him for giving young black kids a superhero they could look up to.



"For Ryan to be able to bring that to kids, it’s amazing," James said.

Terence Nance is set to direct the film, which is slated to begin production in 2019. The project has had numerous starts and stops, beginning as an unfounded rumor before being formally announced in July 2015.

The original 1996 film starred Michael Jordan and grossed $250.2 million at the box office worldwide.