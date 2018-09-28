NASCAR at Charlotte 2018 Qualifying Results: Kurt Busch Takes Pole

NASCAR at Charlotte 2018 Qualifying Results: Kurt Busch Takes PoleSeptember 28, 2018
Kurt Busch made history by securing the pole Friday for the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.
The Charlotte Motor Speedway oval was converted into a road course for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, marking the first time a road course race will occur during the playoffs.
Here is a full rundown of how the field qualified, courtesy of NASCAR.com:
1. Kurt Busch: 106.868 mph
2. AJ Allmendinger: 106.811 mph
3. Alex Bowman: 106.800 mph
4. Chase Elliott: 106.596 mph
5. Kyle Larson: 106.574 mph
6. Jimmie Johnson: 106.462 mph
7. Clint Bowyer: 106.332 mph
8. Jamie McMurray: 106.104 mph
9. Ryan Blaney: 105.919 mph
10. Chris Buescher: 105.556 mph
11. Daniel Hemric: 105.507 mph
12. Erik Jones: 105.409 mph
13. Martin Truex Jr.: 106.060 mph
14. Kyle Busch: 105.807 mph
15. Joey Logano: 105.788 mph
16. Trevor Bayne: 105.749 mph
17. Daniel Suarez: 105.687 mph
18. Michael McDowell: 105.681 mph
19. Kevin Harvick: 105.302 mph
20. Aric Almirola: 105.189 mph
21. William Byron: 105.120 mph
22. Paul Menard: 105.095 mph
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 104.884 mph
24. Austin Dillon: 104.709 mph
25. Brad Keselowski: 104.647 mph
26. Ty Dillon: 104.620 mph
27. Denny Hamlin: 104.479 mph
28. Matt DiBenedetto: 104.352 mph
29. Ryan Newman: 104.341 mph
30. David Ragan: 104.033 mph
31. Justin Marks: 103.936 mph
32. Regan Smith: 103.549 mph
33. Cole Whitt: 103.260 mph
34. Bubba Wallace: 102.716 mph
35. Ross Chastain: 102.677 mph
36. J.J. Yeley: 102.034 mph
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt: 101.950 mph
38. Landon Cassill: 101.089 mph
39. Stanton Barrett: 100.255 mph
40. Timmy Hill: 100.071 mph
NASCAR on NBC provided the following video of Bush narrowly beating out AJ Allmendinger for the right to start on the inside of Row 1 on Sunday:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
This is going to be a crazy race. @KurtBusch got the pole for Sunday's @CLTMotorSpdwy ROVAL race, barely beating AJ Allmendinger. #KB41 https://t.co/kilQyH1g6e
Busch is a comfortable eighth in the playoff standings, and he holds a 15-point lead over Clint Bowyer in 13th. Sunday's race will result in the elimination of four drivers from championship contention, setting the round of 12.
The decision to make the first-ever road course at Charlotte Motor Speedway a playoff race has been met with some skepticism due to the lack of familiarity the drivers have with the roval.
That didn't seem to bother Busch, but it did impact some of the biggest names in the sport, as top title contenders Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Brad Keselowski all failed to reach the final round of qualifying.
Playoff contender Denny Hamlin also struggled, as he hit the wall during his qualifying run and finished 27th:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
Big problems for @DennyHamlin. He crashes in Round 1 of @NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the ROVAL. Watch on NBCSN. #BofAROVAL https://t.co/MbGpTqbWEj
Hamlin is 16th in the standings and trails the cutoff line by 29 points, which means he likely needs a win Sunday to advance.
During pre-qualifying practice, another playoff driver, Austin Dillon, damaged his car as well:
NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC
.@austindillon3's car had a boo-boo. When you see it. #AD3 https://t.co/sIxNbLRUEr
Dillon went on to qualify 24th, but he is in a good position as the 10th-place driver—10 points ahead of 13th.
Several drivers outside the playoff mix performed well in qualifying due to their expertise on road courses, including Allmendinger and the unheralded Daniel Hemric, who surprisingly reached the final round and qualified 11th.
Daniel Suarez and Michael McDowell are among the other non-playoff drivers who qualified inside the top 20 and will have a chance to play spoiler Sunday.
By virtue of Sunday's pole, Busch has now won four poles on the season, and he has a good chance to reach the second round of the playoffs after finishing a disappointing 14th in the standings last season.
