Ryder Cup 2018: Predicting Scores and Standings for Saturday's Top Pairings

LIONEL BONAVENTURE/Getty Images

All eyes will be on the United States at Le Golf National in Paris on Saturday morning, with the team hoping to recover from a 5-3 deficit at the Ryder Cup.

Team USA skipper Jim Furyk will want to see some fight from his players in the morning fourballs after a European whitewash in Friday's foursomes eradicated the 3-1 lead the team had built up. The confidence his team would have had heading into the tournament likely took a big knock after that sweep.

As for the Europeans, Thomas Bjorn will be delighted with the response after the morning setback, handing the United States their first session whitewash in the competition since 1989. If they can turn the screw on Saturday, then it will be tough for their opponents to recover.

This is how the third session is shaping up on Saturday and a preview of what to expect from the showdown in France.

Saturday Fourballs (Time BST)

7:10 a.m. - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia (EU) vs. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (U.S.)

7:25 a.m. - Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (EU) vs. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (U.S.)

7:40 a.m. - Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (EU) vs. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed (U.S.)

7:55 a.m. - Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm (EU) vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (U.S.)

Saturday Fourballs Preview

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Despite the chaos of the foursomes that put Europe in a strong position on Saturday, Furyk will be content by the way his players performed earlier in the day. With that in mind, it's not a shock he's gone with the same eight men first up for the second time in a row.

There are some fearsome players going out for the United States, too, including three-time major winner Brooks Koepka, who guided rookie Tony Finau expertly on Friday; the pair eventually snatched a point at the last from Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

As relayed by Will Gray of the Golf Channel, Koepka doesn't seem to be fazed by the occasion:

There's class aplenty in the three pairs following. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler struggled in the foursomes on Friday, but they will be hoping the different setup can bring the best from them once again. The same goes for Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, who also failed to sparkle late on Day 2.

The most intriguing pick from Fuyrk is keeping Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed together, as they didn't get much going on the opening day.

Per the Tiger Tracker Twitter account, they will find themselves up against Europe's star pairing for the second day in a row:

Europe captain Bjorn has decided to persist with the duo of Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton despite their loss to Spieth and Thomas on Friday.

Hatton said afterwards he believed they actually played well as a pairing:

Elsewhere, Bjorn has mixed things up. Rory McIlroy, who endured an inconsistent start to the Ryder Cup, should fare better alongside Sergio Garcia on Saturday, as the experienced Spaniard was rock solid when he emerged in the afternoon.

There are sure to be fireworks in the final European group, as Rahm and Ian Poulter showed on Friday they are two of the most passionate performers out on course this week. As was the case on Day 1, that final match of the morning will be crucial in setting a precedent for those afternoon showdowns.

Prediction: Europe 2-2 (5-3) United States