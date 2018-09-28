Antonio Brown on Slow Start: 'Watch the Tape ... I Can't Throw It to Myself'

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had a clear message Friday for those wondering about his slow start to the season: "Watch the tape."

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Brown told media members to "watch the tape" eight times Friday before giving a more detailed answer:

"My statistics are already there. I've already done everything from a statistical point. Obviously, it's out of my control. I can't throw it to myself. But what's important is we continue to win. I'm getting a lot of respect out there. Guys are doubling me, tripling me. But what's new? We've got to continue to win. Winning is most important. Obviously I think I'm the top-rated receiver from 2010 [among] who's in the league. It's all about winning at this point."

Through three games this season, Brown has just 24 receptions for 210 yards and two touchdowns, although he ranks first in the NFL among players who have appeared in three or fewer contests with 42 targets.

Brown is a six-time Pro Bowler who has topped 100 catches in five consecutive seasons, but he is currently second on the Steelers in both receptions and receiving yards behind JuJu Smith-Schuster, who has 27 grabs for 356 yards.

The 30-year-old veteran has had an up-and-down season in several respects, as he missed a meeting last week and was disciplined by head coach Mike Tomlin.

Previously, Brown tweeted, "Trade me let's find out," when a former Steelers employee suggested on Twitter that Brown's success was due to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, per Fowler.

Brown's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, later clarified that his client did not want to be traded, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter: "The tweet yesterday was not in reference to anything other than Antonio responding to a person he knows. It was not directed towards a trade, or wanting to be [traded]. Any idea he was asking for a trade is not accurate."

While Brown's numbers aren't jumping off the page so far this season as they usually do, he is confident things will get on track:

"It's all about winning a championship, getting in the Hall of Fame. It's bigger than me. Bigger than stats. I'm trying to do something special. As long as we continue to win, the number will add up themselves. I'm still doing my job, regardless of if the ball is coming. I'm still running full speed, being a professional. Just gotta continue to do what's right."

Brown and the Steelers are 1-1-1, which ties them for third in the AFC North with the Cleveland Browns behind the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

Pittsburgh will have a chance to eliminate the gap Sunday night when it hosts the Ravens in an important rivalry game.