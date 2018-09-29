Ryder Cup 2018: Betting Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Saturday

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Europe head into Day 2 of the 2018 Ryder Cup after an extraordinary afternoon session on Friday gave them a 5-3 overall lead over the United States.

After trailing 3-1 to the United States after the fourballs, the home team rallied in sensational style at Le Golf National, whitewashing their opponents in the foursomes and taking a two-point advantage into Saturday.

The United States skipper Jim Furyk will stick with the same lineup that gave his team an advantage in the fourballs when the action gets underway again on Day 2, while European captain Thomas Bjorn has made some tweaks to his lineup compared to Friday morning.

Another absorbing day is in store in this historic competition. Here's how things will shape up for the second stint of fourballs, the viewing details and a preview of what's to come.

Saturday Fourballs (Time BST)

7:10 a.m. - Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia (EU) vs. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau (U.S.)

7:25 a.m. - Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton (EU) vs. Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler (U.S.)

7:40 a.m. - Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood (EU) vs. Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed (U.S.)

7:55 a.m. - Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm (EU) vs. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth (U.S.)

Broadcast Information

TV Info: Sky Sports (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), Golf Channel (U.S.)

Preview

It's remarkable to think that at one stage on Friday the United States were 3-0 up on the scoreboard. It made the point picked up by Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood against Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed in the final match of the session so vital.

That seemed to trigger some belief in the European players and in the afternoon session they ended up running riot.

It's been a long time since the United States have been on the end of a whitewash like this in the Ryder Cup:

The European Ryder Cup team were quick to have a cheeky dig at their opponents following the clean sweep of points late on Day 1:

The impetus built up throughout the afternoon, as the scoreboard turned all-blue early on and stayed that way for the rest of the foursomes.

Molinari and Fleetwood led the way all day, though. After taking down the star-studded Reed and Woods in the morning, they set about beating Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in the afternoon. The European duo worked so well alongside each other, playing solid golf and making important putts.

Fleetwood, in particular, was brilliant on the greens and made a number of clutch putts to keep the pressure on the Americans. Him and Molinari will be tough to beat again on Saturday, even up against Woods and Reed again.

Justin Rose will sit out the morning session despite a point on Friday afternoon alongside Henrik Stenson and encouraged the team to keep standards high:

All eyes will be on McIlroy when he and Sergio Garcia lead out Europe against Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau, as aside from some moments of genius, the Northern Irishman struggled. However, per Matt Lawton fo the Daily Mail, Bjorn has full faith in the four-time major winner:

Furyk will be hopeful his selections, which include youth, experience and serial winners will be able to rally after their horror show on the opening day.

Thomas and Spieth, as well as Fowler and Johnson, showed moments of real class when they paired up in the fourballs, winning their respective matches relatively comfortably. The American team will hope they fire, sparking Reed and Woods into life.