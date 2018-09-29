WWE 2K19: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster Info

WWE

Like cover boy AJ Styles himself, WWE 2K19 has a little bit of something for everyone.

This year's game from 2K Sports offers a number of improvements, ranging from new gameplay elements—such as the payback meter system—to the return of Showcase mode and a revamped MyCareer mode.

The game launches on October 9, or October 5 for those who upgrade, but the biggest conversation, as usual, pertains to the roster.

The official roster is once again huge and features updated wrestlers based on the real-life happenings and tweaked ratings, which fans will undoubtedly want to pore over and debate.

But with this being a live-updating game as the year unfolds, perhaps the biggest story of all is the newly announced DLC, which will release at a later date and include some major additions to what is already an impressively large roster:

One of the announced DLCs is the Rising Star Pack, which adds some must-have talents who are on the rise within the company:

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Lacey Evans

Lio Rush

Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis

Ricochet

Some notable heavyweight omissions exist in the base game, which 2K Sports is massaging with the new Titans Pack:

Bobby Lashley

EC3

War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson)

Curiously, the biggest omission from the base roster and list of DLCs is Tommaso Ciampa, the NXT champion. Otherwise, it's an all-inclusive list and puts the WWE Universe at a player's fingertips.

Outside of roster additions, 2K Sports has several other DLC packs planned. The Accelerator Pack offers access to all unlockable content and to superstar rankings and attributes. A MyPlayer KickStart is exactly what it sounds like, offering immediate rating boosts and clothing. It's a similar story for an aptly titled New Moves Pack, which unlocks more than 50 in-game moves.

Every piece of DLC also falls under the WWE 2K19 Season Pass umbrella, which is a cheaper way to acquire all five packs.

This is a gaudy DLC list, but it's supplementary to what is once again a big base game featuring plenty of options for players.

One is the new writing-minded MyCareer, which features a story with voiceovers and promises a memorable experience instead of a grind:

It's a nice change of pace for the mode and is an example that 2K Sports has listened to players' reactions after last year's mode was bogged down with text-based interactions. A deeper dive in the story department while fully flexing the character muscles available to the developers sounds like a worthwhile endeavor.

Showcase mode also returns after an unexpected hiatus and takes a close look at Daniel Bryan's story:

It has been a few years since players have received this sort of documentary-style mode. Last time, it featured "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In 2K19, it is the memorable story of an unstoppable bit of wrestler-fan momentum that overrode a company's plans to make history.

Outside of big-ticket items like game modes themselves, general improvements to graphics, frame rate and overall experience-defining features like commentary are part of the annual upgrade.

Regardless of what edition fans end up purchasing, the combination of base game plus DLC creates another must-have virtual playground for WWE fans.