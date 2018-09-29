WWE 2K19: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster Info

WWE 2K19: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster InfoSeptember 29, 2018
Like cover boy AJ Styles himself, WWE 2K19 has a little bit of something for everyone.
This year's game from 2K Sports offers a number of improvements, ranging from new gameplay elements—such as the payback meter system—to the return of Showcase mode and a revamped MyCareer mode.
The game launches on October 9, or October 5 for those who upgrade, but the biggest conversation, as usual, pertains to the roster.
The official roster is once again huge and features updated wrestlers based on the real-life happenings and tweaked ratings, which fans will undoubtedly want to pore over and debate.
But with this being a live-updating game as the year unfolds, perhaps the biggest story of all is the newly announced DLC, which will release at a later date and include some major additions to what is already an impressively large roster:
WWE 2K19 @WWEgames
#WWE2K19 downloadable content details are live! Who are you most excited for? https://t.co/Dd9cogl7qE https://t.co/jDhDYwasdB
One of the announced DLCs is the Rising Star Pack, which adds some must-have talents who are on the rise within the company:
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Lacey Evans
- Lio Rush
- Maria Kanellis
- Mike Kanellis
- Ricochet
Some notable heavyweight omissions exist in the base game, which 2K Sports is massaging with the new Titans Pack:
- Bobby Lashley
- EC3
- War Raiders (Rowe & Hanson)
Curiously, the biggest omission from the base roster and list of DLCs is Tommaso Ciampa, the NXT champion. Otherwise, it's an all-inclusive list and puts the WWE Universe at a player's fingertips.
Outside of roster additions, 2K Sports has several other DLC packs planned. The Accelerator Pack offers access to all unlockable content and to superstar rankings and attributes. A MyPlayer KickStart is exactly what it sounds like, offering immediate rating boosts and clothing. It's a similar story for an aptly titled New Moves Pack, which unlocks more than 50 in-game moves.
Every piece of DLC also falls under the WWE 2K19 Season Pass umbrella, which is a cheaper way to acquire all five packs.
This is a gaudy DLC list, but it's supplementary to what is once again a big base game featuring plenty of options for players.
One is the new writing-minded MyCareer, which features a story with voiceovers and promises a memorable experience instead of a grind:
It's a nice change of pace for the mode and is an example that 2K Sports has listened to players' reactions after last year's mode was bogged down with text-based interactions. A deeper dive in the story department while fully flexing the character muscles available to the developers sounds like a worthwhile endeavor.
Showcase mode also returns after an unexpected hiatus and takes a close look at Daniel Bryan's story:
It has been a few years since players have received this sort of documentary-style mode. Last time, it featured "Stone Cold" Steve Austin. In 2K19, it is the memorable story of an unstoppable bit of wrestler-fan momentum that overrode a company's plans to make history.
Outside of big-ticket items like game modes themselves, general improvements to graphics, frame rate and overall experience-defining features like commentary are part of the annual upgrade.
Regardless of what edition fans end up purchasing, the combination of base game plus DLC creates another must-have virtual playground for WWE fans.
