Daniel Cormier Rips Jon Jones, Calls Him a 'Cheater and a Snitch' in IG Post

The rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones has been taken to another level with the current UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion calling out Jones on social media.

In a post on Instagram, Cormier used a photo of Jones in a courtroom with a caption that calls him a "cheater" and a "snitch" after the United States Anti-Doping Agency gave him a 15-month suspension for a second doping offense that would normally result in a four-year ban:

After an arbitrator announced Jones' suspension, USADA issued a statement that cited a clause in the UFC anti-doping program that noted the organization could suspend all or part of a suspension in exchange for information regarding potential doping violations by another athlete.

Iain Kidd of BloodyElbow.com provided the official wording from clause 10.6.1.1 in the UFC ADP:

"USADA in its sole discretion may suspend all or part of the period of Ineligibility and other Consequences imposed in an individual case in which it has results management authority where the Athlete or other Person has provided Substantial Assistance to USADA or another Anti-Doping Organization, criminal authority or professional disciplinary body which results in: (i) USADA or another Anti-Doping Organization discovering or bringing forward an Anti-Doping Policy Violation by another Person and the information provided by the Person providing Substantial Assistance is made available to USADA, or (ii) which results in a criminal or disciplinary body discovering or bringing forward a criminal offense or the breach of professional rules committed by another Person and the information provided by the Person providing Substantial Assistance is made available to USADA."



During an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show podcast (h/t MMA Junkie's Steven Marrocco), Jones' manager Malki Kawa denied his client had to turn over any information on other fighters to receive a reduced suspension.

"I can just tell you without a shadow of a doubt that Jon did not tell on any teammate," Kawa said." "Jon did not tell on anyone in MMA."

Cormier and Jones have had one of the most heated rivalries in mixed martial arts. Prior to their first scheduled match at UFC 178, they engaged in a brawl during the press conference. The fight was delayed until UFC 182 after Jones suffered a leg injury.



Jones defeated Cormier by unanimous decision in their first meeting. They locked up again at UFC 214 with Jones originally winning by knockout, but the decision was overturned to a no contest when Jones' in-competition drug test came back positive for Turinabol.

Cormier has won his last two fights, including knocking out Stipe Miocic to win the heavyweight title at UFC 226.

Jones will be eligible to return from his 15-month suspension on Oct. 28.