Ryder Cup 2018: Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions for Saturday

Team captains Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn have named their pairings for Saturday's 2018 Ryder Cup morning session, as USA aim to respond to going 5-3 down to Europe.

Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau will lead the charge for USA. They open up against Europe's pairing of Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler will take on Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, while Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari face Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed.

The final pairing will see Team USA's Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth come up against Ian Poulter and Jon Rahm:

Morning Fourballs

2:10 a.m./7:10 a.m. Match 1

2:25 a.m./7:25 a.m. Match 2

2:40 a.m./7:40 a.m. Match 3

2:55 a.m./7:55 a.m. Match 4



Afternoon Foursomes

7:50 a.m./12:50 p.m. Match 1

8:05 a.m./1:05 p.m. Match 2

8:20 a.m./1:20 p.m. Match 3

8:35 a.m./1:35 p.m. Match 4

Tee times for all sessions are available from the tournament's official website.

TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Golf Channel

Live Stream: Sky Go, RyderCup.com

USA To Seek Quick Response

Furyk will be hoping for a quick response from his side after they threw away a 3-1 lead by losing all four afternoon sessions on Friday.

It's perhaps no surprise he's opted for the same fourballs lineup to the one which started so well on the opening day.

Golf writer Rex Hoggard offered his view on Furyk's plan:

USA took the morning session 3-1 on Friday, and a similar result would see the tournament levelled ahead of the afternoon's play.

To begin with USA need to get back on track after a dismal afternoon. Koepka and Finau will get things started and have already shown what a dangerous pairing they can be, as highlighted by golf writer Jason Sobel:

The momentum is with Europe going into the second day's play at Le Golf National in Paris. USA need to get the momentum to swing back their way.

Passionate Poulter Will Fire Up Paris Crowd

Poulter is a talismanic figure for Europe, and he enjoyed a fine afternoon with McIlroy on Friday as they came from behind to beat Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4 and 2.



The 42-year-old clearly loves the Ryder Cup, and his enthusiasm and energy seemed to rub off on McIlroy who recovered from a tough morning to produce some superb golf.

Television presenter Georgie Bingham offered her view:

Poulter will play with Rahm on Saturday, and both players have already shown their willingness to fire up the home crowd:

The duo's match against Thomas and Spieth has the potential to be a real thriller, and one that should certainly see the fans entertained.