Ryder Cup 2018 Leaderboard: Results and Best Highlights from Friday

Europe stormed back from a slow start to lead the 2018 Ryder Cup 5-3 after an exciting day of action on Friday at Le Golf National in Paris.

Team USA began strongly and took a 3-1 lead after the morning fourballs. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau secured victory over Justin Rose and John Rahm on the final hole before Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler cruised past Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen 4 and 2.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth saw off Paul Casey and Tyrell Hatton by one hole to hand USA the perfect start. However, Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari finally got Europe off the mark by beating Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods 3 and 1.

The afternoon foursomes session saw Europe storm back with a dominant display. Rose and Henrik Stenson beat Johnson and Fowler 3 and 2, while McIlroy and Ian Poulter levelled by seeing off Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson 4 and 2.

Sergio Garcia and Alex Noren secured a 5 and 4 win over Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau before Molinari and Fleetwood emerged triumphant again for a 5 and 4 victory over Thomas and Spieth. That result meant Europe had won all four afternoon matches for the first time ever.

Friday's Best Highlights

It was a tough morning for Europe, but Rose enjoyed a superb start. The 38-year-old produced a birdie at the first with a brilliant approach shot to within a few feet of the hole:

Europe maintained their lead until Finau chipped in for an eagle at the sixth:

The two teams traded birdies in a close match, and Finau levelled it after a slice of luck at the 16th. His tee shot hit a wooden surround and rolled on to the green to set up another birdie:

Rose then found the water at the 18th hole, and Koepka made par to secure a one-up win for the USA.

Jim Furyk's side were 3-0 ahead by the time Woods made his eagerly-awaited return to Ryder Cup action. Team USA moved two up after Woods birdied the ninth and Reed chipped in at the 10th.

However, Molinari managed to find the form he showed by winning The Open to level with birdies at the 11th and 12th. Two brilliant putts from Fleetwood at the 15th and 16th followed before Molinari secured Europe's first point on the penultimate hole:

The afternoon session belonged to Europe, as they raced into the lead by winning all four matches. Noren was making his Ryder Cup debut alongside Garcia and seemed to thrive on his debut:

It was a different story for Mickelson, who found himself in a tricky spot:

There was no doubt the shot of the day belonged to McIlroy, who found himself halfway down a bank but still managed to put the ball on the green and set up Poulter for a birdie putt:

Europe were unstoppable, and again it was Molinari who rounded off a sensational afternoon session for the hosts. He holed his birdie putt at the 14th to clinch victory and put Europe in a great position after the first day's play.