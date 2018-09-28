MLB Teams' International Dealings Reportedly Under Federal Investigation

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

A federal grand jury has launched an investigation into Major League Baseball's international dealings, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

A full list of those being investigated has not been made public, although Passan reports at least one ex-Atlanta Braves official and people involved in the signing of Cuban phenom Hector Olivera have been subpoenaed.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

