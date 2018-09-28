MLB Teams' International Dealings Reportedly Under Federal Investigation

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

Atlanta Braves baseballs are ready before a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, April 13, 2016, in Washington. Braves outfielder Hector Olivera was placed on paid administrative leave by Major League Baseball after he was arrested when a woman accused him of assault at a hotel outside Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

A federal grand jury has launched an investigation into Major League Baseball's international dealings, according to Yahoo Sports' Jeff Passan.

A full list of those being investigated has not been made public, although Passan reports at least one ex-Atlanta Braves official and people involved in the signing of Cuban phenom Hector Olivera have been subpoenaed.

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

