Report: Robert Woods' Home Burglarized During Rams' Win vs. Vikings

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Robert Woods' home was reportedly burglarized on Thursday night.

Per TMZ Sports, Woods returned to his home in the San Fernando Valley after the Rams' 38-31 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and called the police.

It's unclear what the burglar took or exactly when the incident occurred, but Woods and the police are in the process of assembling a list of items that were taken.

TMZ noted the situation bears some resemblance to a recent burglary that took place at Yasiel Puig's house. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder, who also lives in the San Fernando Valley, has been the victim of four burglaries since 2016.

Woods and the Rams were hosting the Vikings at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Thursday Night Football. He had five receptions for 101 yards and one touchdown to help Los Angeles improve to 4-0 this season.