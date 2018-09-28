Tiger Woods, Patrick Reed Lose 3 and 1 in Fourballs Session at 2018 Ryder Cup

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Getty Images

Tiger Woods and Patrick Reed lost 3 and 1 to Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood in Friday morning's fourballs session at the 2018 Ryder Cup, but the USA nevertheless took a 3-1 lead over Europe.

The pair were the only American duo not to win their match at Le Golf National in Paris, and the USA took an early lead thanks to a commanding showing from Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler and late wins for their other two pairs.

Here are the results from the fourballs:

Brooks Koepka/Tony Finau beat Justin Rose/Jon Rahm 1-up

Justin Rose/Jon Rahm 1-up Dustin Johnson/Rickie Fowler beat Rory McIlroy/Thorbjorn Olesen 4 and 2

Jordan Spieth/Justin Thomas beat Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton 1-up

Paul Casey/Tyrrell Hatton 1-up Tommy Fleetwood/Francesco Molinari beat Patrick Reed/Tiger Woods 3 and 1

Quick shifts in momentum became a recurring theme in the morning matches, and Woods' match was no different.

British Open champion Molinari put Europe 1-up on the first hole, but the two sides were level on the second when Woods was handed a birdie after getting to within four feet as both Europeans carded bogeys.

Woods, who will not play in the afternoon foursomes, claimed another birdie on the third:

It took a superb effort from Molinari to half the hole, but Europe got their noses back in front when Fleetwood drained a birdie at the fourth.

Despite two early birdies, Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker was a little disappointed with the 42-year-old's showing, as he struggled on the sixth:

A pair of bogeys from Europe at the seventh meant it was back to all square, and the Americans were ahead for the first time in this match on the ninth when Woods was handed a birdie.

Reed then chipped in on the following hole to send them 2-up:

The USA were pegged back as quickly as they'd gone ahead, though, as Molinari racked up birdies at the 11th and 12th.

Pundit and former golfer Butch Harmon wasn't impressed with Woods' play, though Golf.com's Josh Berhow thought his assessment was harsh:

Woods was unable to prevent the final swing of the pendulum.

Both he and Reed found the water in a disappointing end to the match, and Europe capitalised by rattling off wins on the 15th, 16th and 17th to get their first point on the board.