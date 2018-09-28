Vikings Long Snapper Kevin McDermott Lost Tip of Finger vs. Rams

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott reportedly lost the tip of his pinky finger during Thursday night's 38-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, the injury occurred when McDermott's finger got caught on a player's facemask during a field-goal attempt. McDermott had his finger stitched up and returned to the game.

Cronin added "the belief" is McDermott will be able to suit up moving forward.

According to Pro Football Talk's Curtis Crabtree, the 28-year-old missed a total of two special teams snaps while his finger was being tended to.

Emergency long snapper and backup tight end David Morgan entered in place of Morgan before the six-year veteran trotted back onto the field with his finger bandaged up.