Vikings Long Snapper Kevin McDermott Lost Tip of Finger vs. Rams

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistSeptember 28, 2018

Minnesota Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott watches during warm ups before an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Minnesota Vikings long snapper Kevin McDermott reportedly lost the tip of his pinky finger during Thursday night's 38-31 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. 

According to ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin, the injury occurred when McDermott's finger got caught on a player's facemask during a field-goal attempt. McDermott had his finger stitched up and returned to the game. 

Cronin added "the belief" is McDermott will be able to suit up moving forward. 

According to Pro Football Talk's Curtis Crabtree, the 28-year-old missed a total of two special teams snaps while his finger was being tended to. 

Emergency long snapper and backup tight end David Morgan entered in place of Morgan before the six-year veteran trotted back onto the field with his finger bandaged up. 

Related

    Full Game Highlights of Rams-Vikings Week 4 🎥

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Full Game Highlights of Rams-Vikings Week 4 🎥

    NFL
    via YouTube

    Cousins: Vikings Have ‘Tremendous Urgency’ Heading to Philly

    Minnesota Vikings logo
    Minnesota Vikings

    Cousins: Vikings Have ‘Tremendous Urgency’ Heading to Philly

    1500 ESPN Twin Cities
    via 1500 ESPN Twin Cities

    Showtime Goff Masks Rams' $76M Problem

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Showtime Goff Masks Rams' $76M Problem

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Suh Got a Sack Dance 😂🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Suh Got a Sack Dance 😂🎥

    thecheckdown
    via Twitter