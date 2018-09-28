Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 2 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Week 2 of Epic Games' $10 million Fortnite Fall Skirmish will get underway Friday with a six-match solos showdown.

This week, competitors will square off in the Royale Flush format, with points doled out based on eliminations and finishes in each match.

Players will earn three points for a Victory Royale, two points for a second- or third-place finish and one point for a fourth- or fifth-place finish.

Likewise, players who rack up at least seven eliminations will receive three points, while those who post between five and six eliminations will grab two points. Those who post three or four eliminations will receive one point.

Fall Skirmish Week 2 Viewing Information

Date: Friday, Sept. 28

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Viewing: Fortnite on Twitch

Prize Money and Club Scoring

1st: $67,500

2nd: $47,500

3rd: $36,250

4th: $25,000

5th: $20,000

6th: $15,000

7th: $12,500

8th: $10,000

9th: $8,750

10th: $7,500

Beyond the payouts for the top 10 players, the Fall Skirmish has a bonus system that rewards the day's premier performers.

Specifically, any player who finishes a match with a Victory Royale and at least seven eliminations will receive a bonus point plus a $10,000 reward. On top of that, the player with the most eliminations at the end of each match will be awarded $10,000.

Club points will also be handed out to players' respective teams, with 305 points going to first place, 215 points going to second place and 165 points going to third place. The entire club scoring system can be found at Dexerto.com.

Following Week 1, Bush Bandits sit in first place with 1,015 points. The Dusty Dogs (690 points) are back in second, with the Rift Raiders (565 points), Fort Knights (540 points) and Lucky Llamas (455 points) rounding out the top five.

Payout information courtesy of Dexerto.com.