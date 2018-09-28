Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 2 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and More

Fortnite Fall Skirmish Week 2 Prize Money, Twitch Live Stream and MoreSeptember 28, 2018
Week 2 of Epic Games' $10 million Fortnite Fall Skirmish will get underway Friday with a six-match solos showdown.
This week, competitors will square off in the Royale Flush format, with points doled out based on eliminations and finishes in each match.
Players will earn three points for a Victory Royale, two points for a second- or third-place finish and one point for a fourth- or fifth-place finish.
Likewise, players who rack up at least seven eliminations will receive three points, while those who post between five and six eliminations will grab two points. Those who post three or four eliminations will receive one point.
Fall Skirmish Week 2 Viewing Information
Date: Friday, Sept. 28
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Viewing: Fortnite on Twitch
Prize Money and Club Scoring
1st: $67,500
2nd: $47,500
3rd: $36,250
4th: $25,000
5th: $20,000
6th: $15,000
7th: $12,500
8th: $10,000
9th: $8,750
10th: $7,500
Beyond the payouts for the top 10 players, the Fall Skirmish has a bonus system that rewards the day's premier performers.
Specifically, any player who finishes a match with a Victory Royale and at least seven eliminations will receive a bonus point plus a $10,000 reward. On top of that, the player with the most eliminations at the end of each match will be awarded $10,000.
Club points will also be handed out to players' respective teams, with 305 points going to first place, 215 points going to second place and 165 points going to third place. The entire club scoring system can be found at Dexerto.com.
Following Week 1, Bush Bandits sit in first place with 1,015 points. The Dusty Dogs (690 points) are back in second, with the Rift Raiders (565 points), Fort Knights (540 points) and Lucky Llamas (455 points) rounding out the top five.
Payout information courtesy of Dexerto.com.
