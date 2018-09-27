Jeremy Lin Purchases Dota 2 Team, Renames It J.Storm

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Jeremy Lin is getting into the esports business after purchasing a Dota 2 organization that has been given a makeover.

Lin's esports organization has been named J. Storm:

Per the organization's official website, Lin is part of an ownership group that also includes China Digital Culture and Vici Gaming that will support two Dota 2 teams, China's VGJ.Thunder and North America's VGJ.Storm.

Lin has been involved with Dota 2 for years. The 30-year-old once served as a television analyst for the International Dota 2 Championships in 2015.