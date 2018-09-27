Jeremy Lin Purchases Dota 2 Team, Renames It J.Storm

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

BROOKLYN, NY - FEBRUARY 02: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Jeremy Lin #7 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on from the bench during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Barclays Center on February 2, 2018 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The Lakers defeated the Nets 102-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks star Jeremy Lin is getting into the esports business after purchasing a Dota 2 organization that has been given a makeover.

Lin's esports organization has been named J. Storm:

Per the organization's official website, Lin is part of an ownership group that also includes China Digital Culture and Vici Gaming that will support two Dota 2 teams, China's VGJ.Thunder and North America's VGJ.Storm.

Lin has been involved with Dota 2 for years. The 30-year-old once served as a television analyst for the International Dota 2 Championships in 2015. 

