Jeremy Lin Purchases Dota 2 Team, Renames It J.Storm

Jeremy Lin Purchases Dota 2 Team, Renames It J.StormSeptember 27, 2018
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images
Atlanta Hawks star Jeremy Lin is getting into the esports business after purchasing a Dota 2 organization that has been given a makeover.
Lin's esports organization has been named J. Storm:
J.Storm @Team_JStorm
We said things are getting crazy. New name, new team, new chapter in our org! Please help us welcome the 2018-2019 Dota 2 roster for J.Storm! https://t.co/e6oO7uD3vx https://t.co/FcubLD7cUM
Per the organization's official website, Lin is part of an ownership group that also includes China Digital Culture and Vici Gaming that will support two Dota 2 teams, China's VGJ.Thunder and North America's VGJ.Storm.
Lin has been involved with Dota 2 for years. The 30-year-old once served as a television analyst for the International Dota 2 Championships in 2015.
Forward, PaiN Join ESL One Hamburg Line-Up