50 Cent Putting $1 Millon Prize on Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix

Not only is there a title on the line, but there will be a nice cash prize for the winner of the Bellator Welterweight World Grand Prix.

And it's all thanks to Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson.



Bellator issued a press release on Thursday to announce that it had reached a deal to form a "comprehensive partnership" with 50 Cent that will include a new "Get The Strap" apparel line as well as the rapper's champagne brand.

The press release did not reveal how much 50 Cent will make in the deal but did confirm he will put up $1 million for prize money.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

