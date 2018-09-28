Ryder Cup 2018: Betting Odds, TV Schedule and Live Stream for Friday

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

The 2018 Ryder Cup will make its much-anticipated arrival on Friday, when the titanic powers of Europe and the United States will go stroke for stroke to settle the score at Le Golf National, just outside Paris.

The United States are current champions but have not won a Ryder Cup in Europe in 25 years, and captain Jim Furyk will undoubtedly be desperate for that quarter-century drought to end in the French capital.

Thomas Bjorn led the European team into Thursday's opening ceremony, where we learned of Friday's schedule and the fourball pairings that will kick off this weekend's festivities.

Among the biggest battles early on sees Dustin Johnson accompanying Rickie Fowler against European duo Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen in what promises to be a barnstormer:

Attention will turn towards the foursomes on Friday afternoon for what's shaping up to be a tense start, and we preview the opening round, complete with latest odds and live-stream information.

Europe Win: 5-4 (+125)

Draw: 11-1 (+1100)

United States Win: 83-100 (-120)

Odds provided by OddsShark.

UK TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup, 6:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. BST



U.S. TV Info: Golf Channel, 2 a.m. - 1 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Sky Go, Golf Channel, RyderCup.com

Preview

Every pair set to take to the course on Friday morning carries clout at this level—they've made it to the Ryder Cup after all—but perhaps the most tantalising duo of all is that Johnson and Fowler combination.

Fans can expect the American duo to be long from the tee, via PGA Tour:

SuperSport posted a summary of the best-ranked players coming into this weekend's competition, the first time in Ryder Cup history that the world's top 10 were all present and participating in the tournament:

The United States have been tipped as favourites to do what they could not in their previous five Ryder Cup trips to Europe and finally clinch a win on foreign soil, and Friday's results will be crucial to that.

In the past two Ryder Cups (2014, 2016), the team that has led at the end of the first day has gone on to win the competition.

One of the more interestingly balanced fourball pairings will see Tyrrell Hatton, 26, and Paul Casey, 41, take on a pair of familiar stars in Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, both 25:

Casey's experience will be an intriguing addition to the mix of highly talented prospects already making their marks all across elite golf.

Team Europe will hope France provides them fortune as they look to add another venue to their list of Ryder Cup-winning locations, but the favourites have been backed to perform well across the pond.