Ryder Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony: Top Highlights and Twitter Reaction

Ryder Cup 2018 Opening Ceremony: Top Highlights and Twitter ReactionSeptember 27, 2018
Tiger Woods will be joined by Patrick Reed in the pairings for the fourball matches on Friday at the 2018 Ryder Cup, after Team USA captain Jim Furyk and skipper Thomas Bjorn for Team Europe made their picks during the opening ceremony at Le Golf National on Thursday.
Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen will face world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler in the other headline meeting of the morning session:
The picks were the main focus of a ceremony not short on pageantry.
David Ginola got things underway, although the former Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa winger was a curious choice as host to some:
Henry Jackson @HenryJackson87
David Ginola randomly presenting the Ryder Cup opening ceremony brings back memories of James Nesbitt bizarrely hosting the Ballon d'Or.
Ginola was scheduled to be joined by musical performances from Kaiser Chiefs and Jain. Not everybody was impressed with the lineup, though:
Adam Parsons @AdamParsons1
Ryder Cup opening ceremony features the Kaiser Chiefs “to appeal to younger people”.
Reservations aside, the Kaiser Chiefs opened the ceremony by performing "Ruby":
Alex Thomas @alexthomascnn
Kaiser Chiefs and fireballs at the #RyderCup opening ceremony. @cnnsport https://t.co/68gkCUsE5j
Still, they couldn't please everybody:
James Benge @jamesbenge
Is there any event, sporting or otherwise, the Kaiser Chiefs can't spoil? #RyderCup
Steve Madeley @SteveMadeleyWWA
Who thought "I know what would go down really well with a European golf crowd, the Kaiser Chiefs"?
There couldn't have been any complaints about a stirring rendition of the French national anthem, followed by an impressive air display:
Any detractors of the entertainment will have put their reservations aside once the teams were introduced. Furyk and Bjorn took to the stage, with defending champions USA soon following suit.
Unsurprisingly, fans of both nations were particularly excited to see one player:
Chris Long @ChrisLongKSTP
Ryder Cup crowd went absolutely insane when Tiger Woods was just introduced at the opening ceremony. Wouldn’t stop chants of “Tiger, Tiger” as Furyk tried to continue his remarks. First goosebump moment of #RyderCup2018 They also booed the heck out of Patrick Reed. It begins.
The crowd wasn't so accommodating for every member of Team USA, though:
Kevin Van Valkenburg @KVanValkenburg
Every single US player wearing sunglasses at the opening ceremonies, except Patrick Reed, because the sun don't shine on Batman, I suspect.
Then it was time for Team Europe, including Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, to arrive:
The pomp of the event wasn't lost on everyone:
neil squires @squiresexpress
You can’t beat a #rydercup opening ceremony. It’s always unmissable garbage. And Jim Furyk looks nothing like Jim Furyk
It was time for the captains to deliver lengthy but impassioned speeches acknowledging both the occasion and the history they represented. Furyk won over many with his words:
Jain's performance preceded the picks:
Adam Shadoff @FOX35Adam
My favorite part of the awkward @rydercup entertainment portion of the opening ceremony: @PhilMickelson doing his “Phil Mickelson” dance in the background. https://t.co/e7V9cO2Cbp
Once the fourball matches were set, the ceremony began to wind down. While the event wasn't to everyone's taste, it served its purpose of increasing excitement for the competition, as well as adding some spectacle and grandeur ahead of golf's biggest weekend.
