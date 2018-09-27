Fortnite Season 6 Battle Pass Info with Pets, Progressive Skins and More Rewards

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Fortnite Battle Royale started Season 6 on Thursday morning, leading to the arrival of a new battle pass featuring 100 tiers of rewards, including new progressive skins and the debut of pets.

Epic Games announced that the new campaign's battle pass immediately provides gamers with two new outfits: Calamity and DJ Yonder.

Here's a look at the trailer:

Back bling has traditionally been the most underutilized part of the attire. Pets are set to change that.

The three unlockable creatures—Bonesy, Scales, and Camo—are described as "passive companions." That means they won't grant any competitive advantage, the same as all available skin upgrades, but they are probably the coolest part of the battle pass.

They will watch on as gamers visit the new areas of the map that were confirmed in the V6.0 patch notes, highlighted by a floating island at Loot Lake.

As always, the battle pass includes new pickaxes, gliders, contrails, sprays, loading screens and emotes.

It also comes with the standard weekly challenges. Completing those allows players to level up more quickly and provides additional bonuses, such as a blockbuster skin for finishing a select number of weeks' tasks and hidden banners at season's end.

The Fortnite Season 6 battle pass is available for 950 V-Bucks, the video game's currency, which is the equivalent of $9.50.