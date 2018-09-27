Ryder Cup 2018: Friday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Pairings and Predictions

FRANCK FIFE/Getty Images

Jim Furyk and Thomas Bjorn have named their pairings for the opening day of the 2018 Ryder Cup. Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau will open for holders USA against Europe's pairing of Justin Rose and Jon Rahm.

Dustin Johnson and Rickie Fowler will go against Rory McIlroy and Thorbjorn Olesen, while Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas will play Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton.

Finally, Patrick Reed and Tiger Woods face Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood after picks were made at the opening ceremony on Thursday.

Friday Tee Times (BST/ET, per Wayne Staats of the tournament's official website)

Morning Fourballs

2:10 a.m./7:10 a.m. Match 1

2:25 a.m./7:25 a.m. Match 2

2:40 a.m./7:40 a.m. Match 3

2:55 a.m./7:55 a.m. Match 4

Afternoon Foursomes

7:50 a.m./12:50 p.m. Match 1

8:05 a.m./1:05 p.m. Match 2

8:20 a.m./1:20 p.m. Match 3

8:35 a.m./1:35 p.m. Match 4

TV Info: Sky Sports Ryder Cup, Golf Channel

Live Stream: Sky Go, RyderCup.com

