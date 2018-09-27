Pro NBA2K Gamer Timothy 'oLARRY' Anselimo to Continue Career After Shooting

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistSeptember 27, 2018

Heat Check Gaming players are seen on the screens above their seats while action from their game against Knicks Gaming is shown on another screen, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018, in New York. The Knicks sweep the Heat to win the inaugural NBA 2K Finals. (AP Photo/Brian Mahoney)
Brian Mahoney/Associated Press

Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo is planning to continue his professional gaming career following his recovery from injuries suffered in the mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 event in August.

On Wednesday, Jacob Wolf of ESPN.com reported Anselimo was shot in the chest, hip and hand by fellow competitor David Katz at the Madden tournament. Two individuals were killed, 11 more were injured and Katz died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police in Jacksonville, Florida.

"oLARRY" competed for the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate in the NBA 2K League last season. His contract wasn't renewed following the league's debut campaign, but he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves' team in Wednesday's expansion draft and will be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Cavs Legion GC, per Wolf.

Anselimo underwent two surgeries in August to repair his right hand, which suffered a detached thumb, and told Wolf he expects to have 90 percent use of the hand by December.

Nevertheless, he's continued to game throughout the rehab process, as he showcased on Twitter:

Anselimo is expected to compete when the NBA 2K League's second season kicks off in the spring.

Related

    FM18 — Simming a Complete Brexit Premier League

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    FM18 — Simming a Complete Brexit Premier League

    Planet Football
    via Planet Football

    Real Madrid's Stadium Revamp Includes Esports Arena

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Real Madrid's Stadium Revamp Includes Esports Arena

    Cybersport
    via Cybersport

    FIFA 19 Ratings That They've Got SO Wrong

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    FIFA 19 Ratings That They've Got SO Wrong

    Sam Tighe
    via Bleacher Report

    Newest Details on WWE 2K19 Revealed

    Video Games logo
    Video Games

    Newest Details on WWE 2K19 Revealed

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report