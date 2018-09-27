Pro NBA2K Gamer Timothy 'oLARRY' Anselimo to Continue Career After Shooting

Brian Mahoney/Associated Press

Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo is planning to continue his professional gaming career following his recovery from injuries suffered in the mass shooting at a Madden NFL 19 event in August.

On Wednesday, Jacob Wolf of ESPN.com reported Anselimo was shot in the chest, hip and hand by fellow competitor David Katz at the Madden tournament. Two individuals were killed, 11 more were injured and Katz died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police in Jacksonville, Florida.

"oLARRY" competed for the Milwaukee Bucks' affiliate in the NBA 2K League last season. His contract wasn't renewed following the league's debut campaign, but he was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves' team in Wednesday's expansion draft and will be traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers' Cavs Legion GC, per Wolf.

Anselimo underwent two surgeries in August to repair his right hand, which suffered a detached thumb, and told Wolf he expects to have 90 percent use of the hand by December.

Nevertheless, he's continued to game throughout the rehab process, as he showcased on Twitter:

Anselimo is expected to compete when the NBA 2K League's second season kicks off in the spring.