Eden Hazard Says Liverpool Goal Is 'Up There' with the Best of His Career

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Eden Hazard believes his winning goal for Chelsea against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday is "up there" as one of the best he's ever scored.

Hazard was introduced into the game in the second period from the bench, only to see the Reds take the lead through Daniel Sturridge. The Blues rallied, however, equalising through Emerson Palmieri before the Belgium international's incredible winner saw them into the fourth round of the competition.

Speaking afterwards, Hazard said the solo run and thumping finish at Anfield was among the best goals of his career, per Dominic King of the Daily Mail:

"The goal was special and so was the qualification. It's always tough to play here. That's why the win is more important. I spoke with N'Golo [Kante] on the bench, and he told me that he didn't want penalties so the only option was to score! I did well so we can go well.

"I think the game on Saturday is going to be more important. I don't know if it's in my top-five goals, but it's up there because it's against Liverpool."

Hazard helped create the goal too, as he shimmied past a couple of challenges in midfield before playing the ball to Cesar Azpilicueta. After receiving it back in the right channel, he glided past Naby Keita and Alberto Moreno before lashing a fierce shot beyond Simon Mignolet.

Per Nizaar Kinsella of Goal, Hazard told Chelsea TV that he wants to make more of an impact in the biggest games:



The moment was in line with what's been an excellent start to the season for Hazard, who's scored six goals in all competitions.

Former Chelsea player Jody Morris, speaking on Sky Sports, suggested the attacker may be one of the finest players to ever represent the club (h/t Liam Twomey of ESPN FC):



Unsurprisingly, moments of magic like the one at Anfield on Wednesday have prompted high praise for the Belgium international, who also enjoyed an exceptional FIFA World Cup.

On Instagram, former Chelsea captain John Terry said Hazard is the "best in the Premier League and in the world." Speaking after the game, Blues assistant manager Gianfranco Zola was effusive about the Chelsea No. 10 and thinks he may improve yet.

"[Hazard] is not only one of the best in the Premier League, if not the best, but he's one of the best in Europe and the world," the Italian said, per Sky Sports. "Eden's growing fast. He's growing fast in maturity, in choices he's making on the pitch, and I think, in my opinion, we haven't seen the best yet."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News is surprised Hazard is still a Chelsea player:



Hazard was a crucial figure in two Premier League title wins with the Blues, excelling in the 2014-15 and 2016-17 triumphs. Sarri will be hoping the forward can have another campaign wherein he inspires his team to silverware.

Saturday's match will be crucial to that, as the Reds visit Stamford Bridge, putting their perfect Premier League record on the line. Jurgen Klopp's men have won six from six, while Sarri's side dropped their first points of the season last time out in a 0-0 draw with West Ham United.