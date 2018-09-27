Tennessee HS Athletic Director Put on Leave for Saying Girls Ruin Everything

Associated Press

Jared Hensley, the athletic director and assistant principal at Soddy-Daisy High School near Chattanooga, Tennessee, was placed on administrative leave for sexist comments.

According to ESPN.com, Hensley announced Wednesday students would no longer be allowed to wear athletic shorts and placed the blame for the ruling on the girls of the school.

"If you want to blame someone, blame the girls, because they pretty much ruin everything," Hensley said. "They ruin the dress code, well—ask Adam. Look at Eve. That's really all you got to get to. You can go back to the beginning of time.

"So, it'll be like that for the rest of your life; get used to it, keep your mouth shut, suck it up and follow the rules."

Hamilton County Superintendent Bryan Johnson released a statement on the video, explaining the rationale behind the decision to place Hensley on administrative leave.

"We have reviewed the video content," Johnson said. "We find the comments about young women in this video inexcusable, as the sentiments expressed do not align with the values of Hamilton County Schools. The situation is under investigation, and this employee has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately."

Chuck Campbell of the Knoxville News Sentinel noted the video announcement was initially posted on YouTube before it was removed.

The video sparked plenty of social media backlash, and many of the responses urged followers to contact the school district and express their concerns.