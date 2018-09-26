Mae Young Classic 2018 Results: Winners, Grades and Highlights from September 26

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The first round of the 2018 WWE Mae Young Classic continued this week with eight new wrestlers competing in four matches.

This was the last of the first-round contests, and WWE saved some interesting names for this episode, including the daughter of a Performance Center coach and a few returning faces from last year's MYC.

There was a healthy mix of indy talents and Superstars signed to contracts for NXT in both America and the UK, so there was something for everyone.

Let's take a look at everything that happened during the final set of first-round matches on Wednesday's show.